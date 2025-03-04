Local farmers in Lyantonde district are grappling with the insufficient number of veterinary doctors to properly monitor and manage the health of their livestock.

The lack of adequate veterinary services is not only a challenge to the livestock sector but also a direct threat to the livelihoods of thousands of these farmers, whose cattle are increasingly vulnerable to deadly diseases.

This shortage is compounded by the rising prevalence of livestock diseases, such as Lumpy Skin Disease and Foot-and-Mouth Disease, which are wreaking havoc on herds across the district.

Lyantonde, a district known for its rich agricultural and livestock resources, has become a microcosm of the challenges faced by Uganda’s cattle corridor. Ezra Bwebale Mugenyi, the secretary for production at Lyantonde district council, has raised a red flag over the limited veterinary services available to the district’s livestock farmers.

According to Mugenyi, the government’s policy of assigning one veterinary doctor per sub-county is not only impractical but also inadequate for districts like Lyantonde, which have a significantly higher number of livestock compared to other regions.

“The ratio of one veterinary doctor per sub-county, as per government policy, simply does not work in areas like Lyantonde. The district is home to a large number of cattle, yet the available veterinary professionals are outnumbered and overburdened,” Mugenyi explained. This shortage of veterinary doctors has resulted in inadequate monitoring of livestock health and the unchecked spread of diseases, that have devastated herds across the district.

For livestock farmers, this shortage means that their cattle, which are their primary source of income and sustenance, are at constant risk of diseases that can cause significant loss of productivity and, in extreme cases, death. Farmers are left struggling to find solutions on their own, without the necessary support and expertise to properly treat and vaccinate their livestock.

The Call for More Veterinary Doctors

Mugenyi says that the government must reassess its approach to veterinary services in cattle corridor districts. “The district has one veterinary doctor per sub-county, which is far from enough given the size of the livestock population here. The situation calls for urgent action,” he said. He argued that the government should prioritize recruiting more veterinary doctors in regions like Lyantonde, where the livestock population far exceeds that of many other districts, some of which have few or no livestock at all.

“There is an urgent need for more veterinary professionals in areas like Lyantonde. If the government continues to focus on districts with few livestock, the disease burden will keep escalating, and our farmers will continue to suffer. More doctors would help in managing the livestock diseases effectively, ensuring healthier herds and better income for farmers,” Mugenyi stressed.

As things stand, the shortage of veterinary doctors means that those available are spread thin, trying to monitor and treat thousands of cattle across the district. This creates a backlog of cases and an inability to adequately control livestock diseases and other infectious diseases that threaten cattle health. The resulting economic losses have made it increasingly difficult for farmers to sustain their livelihoods, driving many into poverty.

A Promising Donation: Rwakiiki’s Contribution to Livestock Health:

Amidst these challenges, there is a ray of hope. Daphine Rwakiiki Kanyesigye, a lady aspiring to represent Lyantonde district in parliament as it Woman MP recently made a significant contribution to the district’s fight against livestock diseases. Rwakiiki donated 20,000 doses of the vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease, a viral disease that has caused widespread damage to cattle in Lyantonde and other parts of Uganda.

The donation, which was handed over to the district by Rwakiiki in a well-attended ceremony, will be distributed across the district’s eight sub-counties. She emphasized the importance of cooperation between farmers and veterinary doctors to ensure that the vaccination exercise is carried out efficiently and effectively.

“I will coordinate with the District Veterinary Officer, Mr. Ronald Bameka, to ensure that the vaccination process runs smoothly,” Rwakiiki said. “And I want to make it clear that no farmer should pay a penny for this vaccination.”

This donation is part of Rwakiiki’s ongoing efforts to support local farmers, especially those dealing with the burdens of livestock diseases. In addition to the LSD vaccines, she acknowledged that Foot-and-Mouth Disease remains a major concern for many farmers in the district. “I am aware that FMD vaccines are still in short supply. I am doing my best to lobby for more FMD vaccines so that we can protect our livestock from all these diseases,” she said.

Rwakiiki’s commitment to farmers is deeply personal, as she herself grew up in a peasant farming family.

“I understand the struggles of farmers because I have lived through them. I will use my connections to advocate for the resources we need to improve livestock health and empower farmers,” she assured the community.

While Rwakiiki’s contribution has been a welcome relief, the long-term solution to livestock disease control lies in scientific innovation. Dr. Tonny Kabuuka, the Principal Investigator of a groundbreaking research project at NaLIRRI (National Livestock Resources Research Institute), is leading an initiative aimed at developing a dual vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease and Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

This initiative, supported by funding from the Science, Technology & Innovation Office of the President, has the potential to transform the way Uganda addresses two of its most debilitating livestock diseases.

“Our goal is to develop a locally produced vaccine that will not only combat Lumpy Skin Disease but also Foot-and-Mouth Disease, which has been a persistent challenge for farmers in Uganda,” Dr. Kabuuka explained.

The dual vaccine promises to offer a cost-effective solution for controlling both diseases at once, significantly reducing the burden on farmers and the veterinary sector.

According to Dr. Kabuuka, the development of this vaccine is a critical step toward ensuring the sustainability of Uganda’s livestock industry.

“By producing vaccines locally, we can ensure that they are affordable and accessible to farmers across the country. This is a major milestone in our efforts to enhance animal disease control in Uganda,” he said.

Fred Muhangi, the Lyantonde district chairperson, echoed this sentiment during the vaccine handover ceremony.

“We must unite in our efforts to support our farmers and ensure that they have the tools to fight these livestock diseases. I want to encourage all politicians and leaders to prioritize the welfare of farmers and stop politicizing development. If anyone can help, they should come forward,” he urged.

For the local farmers of Lyantonde, the challenges are immense, but with the support of leaders like Rwakiiki and the scientific community’s innovations, there is hope on the horizon and much more needs to be done to secure the future of Uganda’s livestock sector.