The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development (MoFPED), through its Resource Enhancement and Accountability Programme (REAP), has handed over three motor vehicles to the Ministry of Public Service to support the implementation of the Human Capital Management System (HCM).

The Deputy Secretary to the Treasury (DST), Patrick Ocailap, officially handed over the vehicles on Monday on behalf of MoFPED. The vehicles are expected to facilitate the rollout of HCM, a key Public Financial Management reform under REAP, aimed at improving the effectiveness and accuracy of Uganda’s public payroll and pension management system.

While delivering the vehicles to Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Ocailap emphasized the need for proper vehicle maintenance in line with government procedures.

“The vehicles are strictly for the implementation of the Human Capital Management System,” Ocailap stated.

The Ministry of Public Service is responsible for spearheading the rollout of HCM to enhance efficiency in human resource processes, ensuring transparency and accountability in payroll and pension management across government institutions.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts under REAP to strengthen financial management and service delivery in Uganda’s public sector.