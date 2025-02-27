At the previous POATE, themed ‘Responsible Tourism,’ over 59 hosted buyers from different countries, 505 seminar participants, and more than 3,000 consumers engaged in discussions and exhibitions showcasing Uganda’s tourism potential. The overwhelming turnout underscored the industry’s recognition of Uganda’s distinct offerings and collective efforts to promote sustainable tourism.

Speaking at the POATE 2025 media launch held at the state-of-the-art Speke Resort and Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) boss Lilly Ajarova emphasized the country’s progress in integrating sustainability into its tourism framework. “We are proud to be recognized as a sustainable tourism destination,” Ajarova stated. “The global travellers are increasingly looking for destinations that prioritize eco-tourism, and Uganda is well-positioned to meet this demand.”

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Uganda is emerging as a leading eco-tourism destination. POATE, now Uganda’s premium tourism and business networking event, serves as a vital bridge connecting Uganda’s tourism offerings with global buyers, investors, and media. “This platform allows us to showcase our rich heritage and natural wonders while fostering meaningful partnerships that drive investment in the sector,” Ajarova added.

This year Uganda is to hold the 9th edition of POATE-themed, ‘Sustainable Transformation, which further reflects Uganda’s commitment to fostering innovation and ensuring the country remains a must-visit destination. According to Ms Ajarova, the private sector, influencers, and digital marketing campaigns are playing an instrumental role in this transformation.

She noted that a campaign launched on Expedia in October, for example, generated $580,000 worth of bookings in just two months from an initial investment of $75,000. “This is a remarkable return on investment, proving that our marketing strategies are yielding tangible results,” Ajarova remarked.

Ajarova also highlighted the importance of domestic tourism, urging Ugandans to embrace their country’s beauty. “We must encourage our young generation to appreciate and explore Uganda. Parents, teachers, and communities all have a role to play in fostering a love for our landscapes and cultural heritage,” she emphasized.

Moreover, as Uganda prepares for POATE 2025, expectations are high that the event will solidify its position as Africa’s premier tourism expo. She noted that following POATE 2024, the African Tourism Board recommended that Uganda should become the main host of the continent’s flagship tourism expo. “This recognition speaks volumes about Uganda’s growing reputation in the global tourism market,” Ajarova said. “We are excited for POATE 2025 and the opportunities it will bring.”

“With intensified marketing efforts, strategic partnerships, and a collective push for sustainability, Uganda is on track to becoming a top-tier tourism destination in Africa. POATE’s continued success is a testament to the country’s commitment to not only promoting its rich natural and cultural assets but also ensuring a sustainable future for tourism,” she said.

On the Explore Uganda, Tell Your Story campaign, aimed at increasing local and international awareness of Uganda’s attractions, Ms Ajarova encouraged every Ugandan to use every means he is perfect with to tell the story of Uganda’s beautiful tourism experience.

“As we encourage each other to tell our stories, I was part of the team that went to Rwenzori with Gololo, Derrick and the rest and I’m telling my story of the Rwenzori, this Friday I will be launching a book that I have written about that experience. We can all do it in different ways we dont have to do it the way Derrick is doing it with cameras, I don’t how even to take good photos with my phone camera but some are gifted that way, and there are those gifted in writing, there those gifted in different ways. So I encourage us all to tell our stories in the possible way we can,” she said.

Meanwhile to join the campaign, one just needs to capture his/her favourite Uganda Travel moments whether photos, videos or writing post the story on social media (Instagram, Tiktok and X ) using the official campaign hashtags #TellYourStory, #ExporeUganda and tag and follow @ExploreUganda. Best stories will be rewarded with a fully paid trip to some of Uganda’s leading tourism destinations