Police in Rukungiri District are investigating the circumstances under which a prison warder was shot and killed by a private security guard in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 AM on February 27, 2025, at Babuuze Bar and Lodge in Kakabada A cell, Rukungiri Municipality. The deceased, identified as No. 16448 Lance Corporal Ojok Boniface, 33, a prison warder attached to Uganda Prisons in Rukungiri, was allegedly shot by 22-year-old Byaruhanga Peter, a security guard working for S.W.A.T.T Security Limited and a resident of the same area.

According to preliminary police reports, the deceased had gone to the bar on Wednesday night with a colleague, No. 20355 Warder Otim James, to watch a football match. After the game, he handed his phone to Otim and stepped out to answer a short call. Moments later, a gunshot was heard.

Otim, who was waiting for his colleague, rushed toward the direction of the gunshot and found Ojok lying dead. The alleged shooter, Byaruhanga, was still at the scene. Otim immediately informed Uganda Prisons Rukungiri in-charge, ASP Kilara Ceaser Awany, who then reported the matter to Rukungiri Police Station.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the incident, stating that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

“The suspect alleges that the deceased had attempted to steal a generator, while other accounts suggest that the two were involved in an argument, which prompted the security guard to open fire,” Maate said.

Police visited and processed the crime scene, recovering the firearm used in the shooting. The gun, identified as UG POS 56 4000616-10341, had three rounds of ammunition remaining and was taken in as evidence. The suspect was arrested, while the deceased’s body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III mortuary for a postmortem examination.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances that led to the fatal shooting,” Maate added.

Authorities have urged security personnel to exercise restraint in handling firearms and await the findings of the investigation.