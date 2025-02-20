In a move which is already sending shockwaves through the political landscape, young and ambitious leader Veronica Vennah Kagona, has announced her bid to unseat long serving incumbent Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga as Kamuli District Woman MP in 2026.

The dynamic Kagona, in an interview, shared her vision for Kamuli District, emphasizing the need for fresh leadership and a new approach to addressing the challenges facing the community.

“…the people of Kamuli deserve a leader who is responsive to their needs, accessible, and focused on sustainable solutions that benefit every community member…,” she stated.

Ms. Kagona’s decision to challenge Kadaga, who has held the seat for decades, has drawn parallels with the epic biblical story of David and Goliath.

For context, the story found in the Bible (1 Samuel 17:1-58) tells the tale of a young shepherd boy named David who bravely confronts the giant Philistine warrior Goliath

Goliath, a towering figure over 9 feet tall, had for years ben taunting the armies of Israel for 40 days, challenging them to a one-on-one battle.

Then, enters David, a young and inexperienced shepherd who had been tasked with delivering food to his brothers on the battlefield.

Despite his youth and lack of military experience, David trusts God’s power and protection.

He rejects the offer of King Saul’s armour choosing to rely on his faith, his sling, and five smooth stones.

The battle is brief but decisive. David faces Goliath and, with a single stone, strikes the giant in the forehead, killing him instantly.

So, like David, Veronica Kagona is the underdog in this contest. She is young and has a relatively new face in politics, facing off against a seasoned veteran with decades of experience.

However, Kagona’s courage, determination, and faith in her abilities might just give her the edge she needs to pull off an upset.

Rebecca Kadaga, like Goliath, is a formidable opponent with a long history of dominance in Kamuli and Ugandan politics.

Her experience, influence, and reputation make her a force to be reckoned with.

As the campaign unfolds, Kagona will need to rely on her strengths, such as her connection with the youth and her fresh perspective on the issues facing Kamuli district.

Kadaga, on the other hand, will need to demonstrate her continued relevance and effectiveness, showcasing her experience and achievements to convince voters that she is still the best choice for the job.

Kadaga is affectionately known as mama Busoga or Mother of Busoga, a testament to her deep connection with the people of Busoga.

This endearing title reflects her tireless efforts to promote the region’s development agenda and advocates for its interests.

As a seasoned politician, Kadaga has built a reputation for championing the causes of Busoga thus earning her the respect and admiration to the region’s growth and well being has been demonstrated through her various roles, including her tenure as Speaker of Parliament and her current position as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs.

When asked about the perceived mismatch between her and veteran leader Rebecca Kadaga, Veronica Kagona smiled confidently and referenced an African proverb that says:

“…When the elephant gives birth, even the grass notices….” She then added, “…my candidacy may seem like a small spark, but I am confident it will ignite a fire of change in Kamuli District, bringing attention to the needs of our community and inspiring transformation…”.

In essence, Kagona is acknowledging the perceived mismatch but is undaunted, believing her fresh perspective and grassroots approach can bring about meaningful change.

“… My campaign is about making sure that the voices of the people are heard and their concerns addressed in a way that makes a tangible difference in their daily lives…”, she says.

Kagona’s background is marked by a strong sense of community service and leadership.

A native of Kamuli, having been born at Bugulete Village, Buwanume Ward, Northern Division in Kamuli Municipality, she has worked as a journalist, youth leader, and businesswoman, earning recognition for her impactful reporting and advocacy for social change.

As a seasoned journalist, Kagona has a deep understanding of the issues affecting Kamuli District.

She plans to prioritize agricultural transformation, infrastructure development, education, and healthcare access.

“…My approach will be people-centered, focusing on grassroots initiatives and ensuring that the needs of the community are met at every step…,” she explained.

When asked about her strategy for winning over Kadaga’s supporters, Kagona emphasized the importance of respectful engagement and building trust. “…I will listen to their concerns, engage with them directly, and show them that my vision for Kamuli is focused on creating real, lasting change that impacts their lives positively…,” she said.

Kadaga, the incumbent, has been a dominant figure in Ugandan politics for over 30 years.

Her experience and influence are undeniable, but Kagona is undaunted. “As the saying goes, ‘…A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor…’, I am ready to navigate the challenges of national politics and bring about the change that Kamuli District deserves…,” Kagona declared.

Veronica Vennah Kagona’s educational background is marked by her studies at Kamuli Girls School for primary education, Wanyange Girls for part of her secondary education, and later Busoga High SchoolKamuli for her UACE

She further pursued a National Diploma in Journalism and Communication from the Uganda Institute of Business and Media Studies in Kampala.

As the Kingdom State Minister for Youth and Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) in the Busoga Kingdom, Kagona played a pivotal role in empowering the youth.

She urged the youths to implement developmental initiatives and avoid practices that undermine culture, recognizing them as the leaders of tomorrow.

Her contributions to the kingdom include advocating for education outreach programs, promoting vocational skills development, and championing causes like blood donation and health awareness.

As a mother, wife, and sister to many, Veronica Kagona embodies the values of compassion, nurturing, and community that are the heart of the country’s culture.

Like David, who was driven by a desire to protect his people and his faith, Kagona is motivated by a deep commitment to serving her family, community, and the people of Kamuli.

The battle for Kamuli District’s future has just once begun, with Veronica Kagona and Rebecca Kadaga presenting two vastly different visions for the area. As the campaign heats up, one thing is clear: the people of Kamuli will have a tough decision to make.

Political analysts are asking whether Kagona’s youthful vigor, determination, and fresh perspective be enough to dethrone the seasoned politician, or Mama Kadaga’s years of experience, influence, and deep roots in the community will prove too formidable to overcome.