Mukabara Village, Kikuube District, Uganda February 2025- EACOP Ltd. has handed over 15 boreholes to communities aiming to alleviate water scarcity and provide access to clean, safe water for approximately 3,600 people (600 households). This initiative, part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, includes the in-kind replacement of 10 project-affected water points along the pipeline route and the creation of five new boreholes for safe water access.

This effort aligns with the National Development Plan III (NDPIII) 2020-2025, which prioritizes human capital development by improving health, safety, and water access. The government targets increasing safe water supply coverage from 70% to 85% in rural areas and from 74% to 100% in urban areas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, EACOP Deputy Managing Director & GM Uganda John Bosco Habumugisha reiterated the company’s commitment to community well- being. He highlighted the critical importance of clean water, stating:

“Access to clean and safe drinking water remains a significant challenge in Uganda. While there have been improvements, a substantial portion of the population, especially in rural areas, still lack access to clean water and sanitation. By providing this vital resource, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline has taken a commendable step towards empowering host communities and enabling them to lead healthier and more productive lives.”

This initiative contributes to improving water coverage in Project Affected Communities and supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), particularly SDG 6.1, which aims for universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water by 2030.

The boreholes were officially handed over in a ceremony held in Mukabra village, Kikuube District, attended by local leaders, including Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr. Peter Banura, area Members of Parliament, and community representatives.

In his remarks, RDC Banura praised the project, stating:

“This initiative marks significant progress in supporting the government’s efforts to develop human capital under the National Development Plan III. I commend EACOP for being a true corporate citizen, transforming lives through this and other impactful projects.”

As part of EACOP’s Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), the project began in January 2023 with input from local government representatives, District Water Officers, and community members through water committees. The initiative adheres to national policy and technical guidelines, ensuring compliance with safe drinking water standards.

EACOP has called on district authorities and stakeholders to regularly monitor the boreholes, evaluate their performance, and support water user committees to maintain the sustainability of these critical water points.