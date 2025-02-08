The survey highlights the significant impact of evolving technologies and changing audience preferences on traditional media platforms. Radio and television, long-established pillars of media consumption in Uganda, are facing mounting competition from digital and on-demand services. These platforms, which offer greater flexibility and personalized content, are quickly gaining popularity, particularly among younger, tech-savvy audiences.

The findings were presented by Ms Nanzala Mwaura, the IPSOS Uganda Country Manager, during a session held at the Uganda Communication Center on Friday. In her presentation, Ms. Mwaura emphasized the increasing pressure on traditional radio, a medium that has historically been the dominant source of news and entertainment in Uganda. She explained that as more Ugandans turn to digital content, including streaming services, social media platforms, and on-demand audio and video, radio’s audience is experiencing a notable decline.

“The rise of digital platforms and on-demand services is fundamentally reshaping how Ugandans consume content,” said Ms. Mwaura. “While radio and television remain important, their traditional dominance is being challenged by the growing preference for personalized, on-demand experiences. This shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity for media owners and content creators to adapt and innovate.”

The report underscores that younger generations, in particular, are at the forefront of this media consumption transformation. These demographic shifts suggest that traditional media formats must rethink their strategies to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world.

“Radio, which has long been the dominant platform for Ugandans, is now facing a decline. It’s no longer the king of the airwaves,” said Ms. Mwaura during her presentation. According to the survey, radio listenership in Uganda has dropped to 70%, which is a return to levels seen before the rapid growth of digital platforms. Ms Mwaura noted, “Radio is still important, but it’s clear that newer media formats are changing the way people engage with content. The challenge now is to understand why people are shifting and how to respond to this change.”

One of the major factors contributing to this decline is the rise of internet-based platforms, particularly music-on-demand services like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. These platforms allow listeners to personalize their experience, offering music whenever and wherever they want, bypassing traditional radio schedules. “People no longer need to wait for a DJ to play their favourite songs,” Ms. Mwaura explained. “Music on demand is a game-changer, especially for younger audiences who prefer control over their listening habits.”

The generational shift is also evident in the data. Younger audiences, especially those between the ages of 18 and 34, are moving away from traditional radio and turning to digital media for both music and entertainment. Ms Mwaura pointed out, “Younger generations are consuming more digital content, from podcasts and audiobooks to video streaming services. The challenge for radio is how to recapture their attention.”

While radio is facing these challenges, television is maintaining a steady audience. However, its growth has been stagnant, as on-demand video services also vie for viewers’ time. Ms Mwaura observed, “Television is still relevant, particularly for entertainment, but just like radio, it is being challenged by video-on-demand services, which offer more flexibility and a wider range of content.”

Print media is also feeling the effects of digitalization. Newspapers, though still present, are struggling to maintain relevance as more Ugandans turn to digital news sources. “The internet is rapidly taking over as the primary source of news for many Ugandans,” Ms. Mwaura said. “People are increasingly accessing news through online platforms, making it difficult for traditional print media to keep up.”

Despite the challenges facing traditional media, the report highlighted that local content still plays a significant role in engaging Ugandans. Local news, music, and entertainment remain the top drivers for radio and TV viewership, with the majority of people consuming content related to music, news, and celebrities. However, there is a marked difference between urban and rural audiences, with urban areas showing a stronger preference for digital content, including video-on-demand and streaming services.

“Understanding these demographic differences is crucial for media owners and advertisers,” Ms. Mwaura emphasized. “By profiling your audience correctly, you can better tailor your content to suit their consumption habits. The key is to adapt and innovate to stay relevant.”

The survey also noted a significant difference in internet usage across different regions, with urban areas showing higher penetration of digital platforms. The report found that younger people, particularly those aged 15-35, are the main consumers of digital media, while older audiences still rely heavily on traditional media formats like radio and TV.

Meanwhile, the 2024 IPSOS Uganda survey paints a clear picture of the evolving media landscape. While traditional media like radio and TV are still widely consumed, they face significant competition from digital content, which is rapidly gaining ground, particularly among younger audiences.

For media owners and advertisers, the challenge is to adapt to this changing environment by understanding audience preferences and crafting content that engages both traditional and digital-savvy consumers.

“Media consumption is no longer simple,” Ms. Mwaura noted. “It’s complex, and the key to success lies in understanding how audiences interact with different platforms and finding ways to meet their evolving needs.”

She however noted that the core objective of the NAMS TRT is to build a media currency that will be used to stabilize the media buying process to maximise the return on investments for advertisers. For media owners the data is key to rate card setting, crafting offers for the advertisers and managing programming to attract audiences