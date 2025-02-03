Kabale | February 3, 2025 – Police in Kabale District are investigating the tragic drowning of Mirembe Hindu, a 27-year-old resident of Kashaka Nuabugando village in Bubare sub-county, Mbarara District, who died instantly after diving into Lake Bunyonyi.

Mirembe had traveled with her boyfriend, Robert Hausvih, from Kampala on December 9, 2024, to one of the islands at Lake Bunyonyi in Bufuka village, Mwendo parish, Kitumba sub-county, for the festive season. The couple, seeking a change of environment, joined a group of friends for holiday celebrations in the scenic tourist destination.

On the fateful night of February 1, 2025, at around 9:00 PM, Mirembe and Hausvih were watching a Liverpool football match with friends when she decided to take a swim in the lake. Witnesses say she briefly got out of the water but soon dived back in and never resurfaced. Realizing something was wrong, Hausvih and his friends rushed into the lake and managed to pull her out. Despite his desperate efforts to administer first aid, she was unresponsive.

Panicked, the group rushed her to Rugarama Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities in Kabale received the drowning report on February 2, 2025, at around 4:00 PM. Police officers examined the scene, documented the incident, and conducted a postmortem at Rugarama Hospital. After the examination, Mirembe’s body was handed over to her relatives and taken to Mbarara for burial.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the incident and urged visitors to Lake Bunyonyi to exercise caution while swimming, especially at night.

Mirembe’s untimely death has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous holiday, leaving her loved ones in deep sorrow.