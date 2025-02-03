Kanungu | February 3, 2025 – Police in Kanungu District have arrested three people for allegedly being in illegal possession of government drugs following a security operation near the Ishasha border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The suspects include Musinguzi Alex, a 51-year-old security guard at Kambuga Hospital in Kanungu, Mwesigwa Milton alias Emmanuel, a 30-year-old businessman from Rwashamire in Ntungamo District, and Kabyesiza Esau, a 28-year-old sample transporter and lab technician at Kanungu HUB residing in Kihihi Town Council.

According to police reports, the arrest followed an incident on January 26, 2025, at around 5:00 PM, when Lt. Gad Turyamureba, an Intelligence Officer attached to Bukorwe Battalion, received a tip-off from his patrol team.

The officers had come across a boda boda rider attempting to cross into DRC near River Ishasha. Upon spotting the patrol team, the rider abandoned his motorcycle and fled, raising suspicions.

The security personnel impounded the motorcycle and took it to Ishasha UPDF barracks for inspection. A search revealed government drugs hidden in a polythene bag, including tins of Panadol, Chloramphenicol, and boxes of Coartem (Lumartem).

Investigations led to the identification of the motorcycle owner, Kyokwijuka George, who revealed that he had hired out his motorcycle to Musinguzi Alex on that same day.

This information led to Musinguzi’s arrest, and he was later handed over to Kihihi Police Station. Further inquiries resulted in the arrest of Mwesigwa Milton and Kabyesiza Esau, both of whom were linked to the case. Mwesigwa was found in possession of 81 syringes, while Kabyesiza had gloves, though police confirmed these were not government property.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed that statements had been recorded and evidence secured. The suspects remain in custody, awaiting court proceedings once the case file is processed by the Resident State Attorney.

Authorities have vowed to crack down on the theft and illegal sale of government drugs, warning that those involved in medical supply diversion will face the full force of the law.