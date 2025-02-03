Rukungiri | February 3, 2025 – Police in Rukungiri District have launched an investigation into the murder of Katsigazi Erias, a 48-year-old shopkeeper from Omukacundezi village, Kisizi parish, Nyarushanje sub-county. The shocking incident, which occurred on the night of February 1, 2025, has raised suspicions due to inconsistencies in the accounts provided by the deceased’s wife.

According to police reports, Katsigazi Erias was last seen at his shop, which also served as his home. At around 9:30 PM, he had supper with his family before closing the shop and retiring to bed. However, at around 11:00 PM, his wife, Tumuhereze Pamela, reportedly called out for help, prompting their son, Tukesiga Recub, to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, Tukesiga found his mother lying face down near the inner doorway, her hands loosely tied behind her back with a rope, and her face covered with a cloth (commonly known as ekitengye). She directed him to check on his father, whom he later discovered in the bedroom lying in a pool of blood.

Neighbors, including Nuwagaba Adella alias Nalongo, were called in to assist, and police at Rubabo Police Station were immediately alerted. Officers examined the crime scene but found no signs of forced entry, casting doubt on the account given by the deceased’s wife.

“The narration from the victim’s wife that four individuals attacked them inside their house couldn’t be believed,” said ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson.

As a result, Tumuhereze Pamela was arrested to aid in police investigations. The body of Katsigazi Erias was transported to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for a postmortem examination as inquiries into the case continue.