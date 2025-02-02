In a decisive move to combat corruption within the ranks of local officials, His Excellency the President, Gen. (rtd). Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to revoke police bonds granted to officials implicated in corrupt practices related to the Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries in the Lango sub-region.

In a statement released today on his Twitter (X) account, the President emphasised his commitment to ensuring that public officials uphold their responsibilities and act in the best interest of the Ugandan people.

Following his recent visit to the Lango sub-region and the disturbing report by the late Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka (RIP) dated 25 January 2025, which detailed the extortion of funds from PDM beneficiaries by corrupt officials, the President has made it clear that accountability must prevail.

“Any official who does not do their duty in prosecuting those thieves(suspected) will be held accountable,” said President Museveni.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the President’s directive aims to restore public confidence in governance and protect the rights of PDM beneficiaries.

“The government remains steadfast in its fight against corruption and is committed to enhancing transparency and integrity within its institutions,” PPU said in a statement today.