The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema yesterday met and held fruitful discussions with the Makerere University Students’ Guild leadership.

During the meeting held at SHIPU offices in Kampala, Col. Nakalema acknowledged the role of the students’ Guild, saying that at the unit they are delighted to see young leaders seeking to play a crucial role in advocating the interests of the youth in higher education institutions.

“We are also happy to see that you are proactive in identifying areas where you can collaborate with the government for increased access to higher education,” she said.

“You established leaders know that the future is in your hands. Feel free to advise us because the offices we are in are yours.”

Col. Nakalema also commended the Students’ Guild for espousing democratic principles in constituting the students’ government and have remained proactive in maintaining a constructive link between the student body and the university administration.

“Indeed, it is by working together, rather than antagonistically, that we collaboratively come up with holistic solutions to the challenges of Uganda’s socio-economic transformation. Therein lies the whole essence of your leadership as youth- leading with purpose for impact.”

Col. Nakalema further cautioned the student leaders against being diverted by new innovations such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT.

“The AI and ChatGPT are diverting you by making them think for the human race. You are much better than that technology. Really are we shaping humanity? We were created to be co-creators in the world and we want humans to lead, not these innovations to lead and we follow. My appeal to you as young Ugandans, try to use your brains and use the AI to do what you want them to do, not the other way round. We need those innovations and sciences to develop the world but let your ideas take the lead,” she appealed.

Col. Nakalema also urged the student leaders to always come up with solutions to deal with challenges at hand.

“Write proposals but also come up with practical solutions for the challenges. As hardworking students and leaders, we expect a lot of solutions from you.”

Additionally, Col. Nakalema thanked the leadership of Makerere University for approaching SHIPU to work with the unit in serving Uganda.

“Thank you for involving me in reflecting on the history of the Students’ Guild and how we can bring it into service as a constructive platform for young leaders,” she noted.

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema advised the student leaders to always concentrate on building a good character and conduct in addition to their academic performance. This, she said, will help them to be successful in society.

“Good character and conduct will help you to go higher. You should also Keep good relations of value. Make sure that you relate well with each category of people.”

Furthermore, Col. Nakalema underscored the role of SHIPU’s Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal, an online platform aimed at easing the investment processes in Uganda.

She said the platform offers guidance to investors through access to authentic government sources, gives a comprehensive reporting mechanism for investor inquiries and complaints and offers robust enforcement and follow-up on reported issues, complemented by regular feedback to investors.

The Makerere University Guild President, Mr. Vincent Lubega Nsamba thanked Col. Nakalema for accepting the invitation by the Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe to have a word with the student leaders.

He also informed Col. Nakalema how his guild government managed to change the past narrative that for students to get what they want from the administration, they had to first cause stampedes and unrest.

“We thought that things should be done differently, that’s why we came up with the MUK public dialogue. SHIPU is part of the institutions that extend a hand to the Guild leadership. Thank you Col. Edith for always supporting us. To us you are the best public servant,”Mr. Nsamba said.

He also briefed Col. Nakalema on the forthcoming celebrations to mark the 90th Anniversary of the Students’ Guild.

“During the celebrations, outstanding students and alumni will be awarded. We Shall also award the retiring staff for their contribution to the students’ Guild,” Mr. Nsamba said as he officially handed over an invitation to the celebrations to Col. Nakalema.

The former Attorney General of Uganda, Hon. Fred Ruhindi commended the leadership of Mr. Nsamba, saying that it is exceptional and good at handling the issues of the students and the administration amicably.

“Mr. Nsamba’s leadership has a good approach in finding solutions for the students and not being part of the problems,” he said.

Mr. Emojong Kisaija, the Makerere University Minister of Information, Research and Computer Technology thanked Col. Nakalema for being a hardworking public servant who serves above self.

“If we had five people like you, we would be happy people,” he said.

He also advised the government and other stakeholders to sensitise the youths on the good side of innovations like AI to ensure that they benefit from them for the better of Uganda other than misusing them.