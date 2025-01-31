President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked Ugandans to continue supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM) so as to consolidate the peace and enable the development and wealth creation path that the government is focusing on.

“I’m happy to be here when there’s peace now. This peace is because of what we have all done as Uganda. In the past there were mistakes; that’s why there was no peace,” H.E. Museveni said, adding that the bad politics of sectarianism hindered peace and stable governments.

The President made the remarks today shortly after laying a wreath at the Barlonyo monument of Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) victims located in Erute south constituency, Agweng sub-county, Lira district.

The memorial site, also known as the Barlonyo Massacre site, is a mass grave where the 302 civilians who were massacred by the LRA on 2004-02-21 were buried.

“I want you to know that the peace that is there now is because of the correct thing we did. That’s why Joseph Kony and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were defeated and the Karamojong were disarmed. That’s how we have reached here. So, therefore, I ask you to support the NRM strongly so that we maintain this correct line,” the President explained.

President Museveni added that in the past due to lack of security and peace, Uganda could not afford to have peaceful elections and stable governments, giving an example of the 1962 elections where the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party and Kabaka Yekka formed a coalition government that lasted for only 2 years. This, he added, also hindered the building of a strong army to defend the country.

“For us, we said no; the army is for the whole country, and that’s why when we are recruiting, we go district by district. Even during budgeting, we prioritize security because we know how important it is to have peace,” Gen. Museveni stated.

In the same vein, President Museveni also commissioned Barlonyo Health Center III in Agweng sub-county, Lira District, which is a presidential pledge he made together with the Barlonyo Agro-Technical Institute, which is already in place, with the hope of turning it into an agricultural college. A bridge named after him (Kaguta) that connects Lira to Otuke, Pader, and Abim districts is also complete.

Previously, residents of Barlonyo and its surrounding areas trekked almost 10 kilometers to Ogur Health Centre IV in the quest for medical services.

The President, however, informed the people that despite having improved roads, health centers, schools, and electricity, which benefit all Ugandans, everybody needs to get involved in wealth creation in order to chase poverty out of their homes.

“But I always educate our people that development is for all of us, but poverty is personal. You have come here in the public meeting; the poverty is still there at home, and when you go back after the meeting, the poverty will warmly welcome you, saying; you left me here and I’m still here,” H.E. Museveni explained, adding that in 1973, he drove on the tarmac road from Kampala to Gulu, but even today, you find some poor people along the same road.

“Kampala has got good tarmac roads and electricity, but you still find poor people in Kampala. That’s why we say create wealth in your home,” he said.

He encouraged the people to make use of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and practice the seven activities under the four-acre model of 1996 NRM Manifesto, which are: coffee, fruits, dairy cattle, food for the family such as cassava, piggery, poultry for eggs, and fish farming. He promised to study the benefits of sunflower and simsim, which are widely grown in the subregion.

The President also donated Shs. 100 million to the SACCOs of the chairpersons and the veterans.

On his part, the government Chief Whip Hon. Hamson Denis Obua, on behalf of leaders in the Lango subregion, expressed gratitude to President Museveni for dedicating 4 days to tour the districts in Lango while spreading the message of wealth creation.

The Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Hon. Kenneth Omona, informed the President that his ministry is in advanced stages of compensating the families and victims affected by the LRA insurgencies.

These had taken the government to court but later withdrew the case after assurance payment from the government. The verification exercise conducted by the RDC verified 973 people who were killed in the massacre, and the Attorney General guided that the government should compensate them with Shs. 20 million each, which adds up to Shs. 19.64 billion.

“The matter was referred to my office, and we’re waiting for the guidance from the Ministry of Finance on whether we should have a supplementary budget or whether it should be catered for under the ministry of Northern Uganda and rehabilitation,” Hon. Omona said.

He assured President Museveni that after the war, the region is now focused on fighting poverty.

Hon. Akello Christine, who is a Member of Parliament for Erute North, Lira District, thanked the President for visiting the memorial site and for fulfilling his pledges.

“It was not going to be right if you did not step foot in Barlonyo. You came here in 2004, the time when the people in Barlonyo were in darkness and sorrow, but today we welcome you with tears of joy. Thank you for fulfilling your pledge of a health center in this area,” Hon. Akello said, adding that the Ministry of Tourism is working with the district to support the Barlonyo memorial site and upgrade it to a national museum.

President Museveni, who has pitched camp in the region since Tuesday, visited several farmers, mostly beneficiaries of the PDM, a government initiative aimed at economic transformation at the parish level.