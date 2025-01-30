Ecobank Uganda has launched the groundbreaking “KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign,” a strategic initiative designed to alleviate the financial pressures that often accompany the start of the year.

With the festive season behind and the realities of post-holiday spending looming large, Ecobank has provided a unique solution to help individuals and families regain control over their finances.

This visionary campaign introduces a revolutionary concept: a two-instalment repayment break at the beginning of the loan period. Under this plan, clients can access salary loans of up to an eye-popping $100,000 (UGX 372 million) and enjoy a reprieve from repayments until April or May 2025. This means that borrowers can immediately benefit from the funds they need without the burden of repayments during the first critical months of the year.

The “KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign” isn’t just about loans; it’s about giving Ugandans the breathing room to recover from the financial “shock” often felt after the holidays, a phenomenon humorously dubbed as “Jan worry”.

By providing this innovative repayment holiday, Ecobank is offering customers the flexibility to cover the costs associated with back-to-school expenses, travel, or personal investments – all while steering clear of unnecessary financial strain.

Grace Muliisa, the Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, passionately emphasized the impact this initiative will have on the lives of customers, calling it a partnership aimed at giving them a strong and stress-free start to 2025. “This is more than just a financial product; it’s a lifeline,” Muliisa said, standing proudly at the launch event. “Our customers deserve to start the year on the best possible note, and with the KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign, we’re helping them do that.”

The campaign brings a host of customer-focused benefits designed to meet a variety of financial needs, including:

Flexible Repayment Terms: Loan tenures range from 60 to 84 months, offering unparalleled flexibility to borrowers.

Zero Monthly Fees: Available through the Advantage Account, ensuring that customers don’t incur additional costs during the loan period.

Complimentary VISA Gold Card: For enhanced convenience, customers can access a prestigious VISA Gold Card for seamless banking and financial management.

Competitive Interest Rates: With rates starting as low as 15.9%, Ecobank ensures that its loans remain accessible and affordable to a wide range of individuals.

But that’s not all. The KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign goes beyond standard loan offerings. Ecobank is also introducing tailored financing solutions to address a variety of customer needs:

Salary Advance: Borrow up to $5,000 to bridge the gap between paydays.

Emergency Loan: Access up to $2,000 for urgent, unexpected expenses.

Travel Loan: Need funds for your next adventure? Get up to $5,000 to cover travel-related expenses.

This suite of financial solutions positions Ecobank as more than just a bank, but a trusted financial partner that’s committed to the success and well-being of its customers.

With the KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign, Ecobank Uganda not only addresses immediate financial concerns but also helps its clients plan for the future with greater ease, confidence, and peace of mind. As we embark on a new year, Ecobank has reaffirmed its role as a beacon of innovation and empowerment in Uganda’s banking sector. For those looking to conquer the financial hurdles of 2025, Ecobank is undoubtedly leading the way.