By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Ugandans are being encouraged to participate in the upcoming East Africa Trade and Investment Expo scheduled for the 16th and the 17th of April 2025 at the St. Regis Hotel in Muscat Oman.

While briefing the press about the expo preparations at Golden Tulip Hotel Kampala recently, His Excellency Inga Atamba Kutesa the Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda highlighted the vast size of opportunities this event will avail the business communities in Uganda and Oman to benefit mutually from each other.

“ Ugandan Businesses will have the chance to showcase their products in Oman over the two days and make direct business contacts for partnerships ranging in sectors of Mining, Agriculture, Science and Technology and Tourism with companies in Oman” he said.

A delegation from the Sultanate of Oman, led by His Royal Highness Sayyid Barghash Turki Al Said, Chairman of the East Africa Trade and Investment Expo organizing committee, and Mr. Faiz Mohammed Al Shikely, a committee member, visited Uganda to provide insights on the upcoming event. The Expo is expected to enhance trade and collaboration between East Africa and Oman, while also improving access to Middle Eastern and other global markets through Oman.

What is the Expo About?

Faiz Mohammed Al Shikely the CEO of Global Digital Technologies LLC and representative of M(21) Events the expo’s co-organisers while addressing stakeholders and media at the briefing pointed out the key objectives of the East Africa Trade and Investment Expo 2025 in Muscat Oman as to promote trade and investment between East Africa and Oman, facilitate strategic partnerships between business and government bodies, showcase key industries and opportunities for economic collaboration while providing a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.

Mohammed said, “ the mutual benefits of increased trade and investment resulting from this expo and engagement will foster consistent long-term economic growth for all parties involved that is Oman, Uganda and the other East African Nations on board which are Kenya and Tanzania.

He added that the target group of attendees they are looking at from the Ugandan side and East Africa include Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and CEOs of Corporations, Government Officials in Trade and Economic Development sector plus other policy makers, Exporters and Importers to mention but a few.

Huge Market potential to tap

Oman imports goods worth an average of USD 38.5 billion annually, with Uganda contributing only a small fraction to this trade. This highlights the untapped potential for economic cooperation between the two countries, which possess complementary needs and resources. For instance, Uganda’s robust agricultural sector aligns well with Oman’s strategic focus on food security.

The Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman to Uganda, H.E. Ingah Atamba Kutesa, hosted the delegation and facilitated introductions to key government institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Free Zones Authority, Uganda National Oil Company, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and the Uganda Manufacturers Association. These institutions have all committed to participating in the prestigious event, recognizing its alignment with Uganda’s economic objectives.

The visit ended with a breakfast meeting where the delegation met with some representatives of the business community in Uganda at Golden Tulip Hotel where they provided insight on the Expo which will have an exhibition, conference and gala dinner.

Representing the Ugandan business community at the event, Ronald Kasagga the CEO A Plus Associates Limited with interests in Real Estate and other advanced industries said the EATIX Oman expo 2025 presents a real opportunity for Ugandan businesses to network, build partnerships and do serious business with their counterparts in Oman, calling on his fellow businesspeople to reach out to the consulate and see how to make the most of this opportunity.

The visiting delegation emphasized that the Expo presents a valuable opportunity for Ugandan exhibitors to engage with Oman’s influential business community. Participants will have the chance to engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with their Omani counterparts, business-to-government (B2G) discussions, and government-to-government (G2G) engagements in key areas of mutual interest. Once a company or entity confirms its participation, they will be connected with relevant counterparts in Oman to maximize their opportunities at the exhibition.

How can One participate in the Expo?

Faiz Mohammed the Global Digital Technologies LLC CEO and one of the key partners in the EATIX Oman expo advises all parties interested in participating in the expo to book early and confirm their participation through reaching out to the Oman Consulate located on Mackinnon Road Nakasero preferably by mid February to ease planning and preparations so that you can easily be paired with the right business partners in Oman in order to gain maximum benefits from the event.

The Honorary Consulate encourages the Ugandan business community to participate in this event as it has the potential to unlock untapped business opportunities. The Consulate is available to provide all the necessary help and details on how to participate.

Email: michaeldollar2022@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256726235461