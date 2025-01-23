Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), yesterday concluded his official visit to Algeria.

During his trip, he met with his Algerian counterpart, General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of Algeria’s People’s National Army.

The two military leaders discussed the upcoming signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UPDF and the Algerian military. This MoU aims to enhance cooperation and bilateral ties between the two nations’ militaries.

Gen. Kainerugaba was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Maj Gen James Birungi, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, Maj Gen Bob Ogiki, Joint Chief of Staff Policy and Strategy, and Maj Gen Keith Katungi, the Commander of the 5th Division Infantry.

As part of his visit, Gen. Kainerugaba also visited the Algerian Navy and Air Force headquarters, where he was received by the commanders of the respective multinational branches. He was briefed on their capabilities and explored potential areas of cooperation.

The visit underscores Uganda’s commitment to fostering regional stability and security through bilateral partnerships.

Gen. Kainerugaba’s efforts to strengthen military ties with various countries are part of his broader strategy to enhance regional cooperation and security.