The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema yesterday met and held discussions with officials from Buganda Kingdom’s Ebikabyaffe Foundation, at the unit’s offices in Kampala.

The Executive Director of Ebikabyaffe Foundation, Omutaka Blasio Mutanda Kawule, who represented Omutaka Augustine Kizito, the chairman of the Council of Clan Heads in Buganda Kingdom, informed Col. Nakalema that the foundation aims at instilling good morals and values among the young generation.

“In the past, Buganda and Uganda were admired due to the good morals among the people but now we are facing moral decadence especially among our young people,” he said.

He attributed the reduction in morals to the limited time parents spend with their children due to their busy schedules as well as schools focusing more on class work and giving less time in inculcating good morals and discipline among learners.

The foundation also presented a proposal to Col. Nakalema seeking the government’s generous support to fund the completion of a pilot school in Wakivule, Kikyusa Town Council, Luwero.

“That is why we decided to come up with several initiatives like the pilot school. People are now disrespecting leaders. They feel they are all at the same level. That’s anarchy. Besides class work, through this school we shall be able to inculcate good morals, norms and values among the young generation. We shall teach the young ones how to respect the elders,” Omutaka Kawule said.

“We request for your support and we work as a team to promote our initiative. If the school is a success, Uganda will be a safe place for every person. Countries like China have been able to develop and move forward due to its good move to inculcate good morals and discipline among the young ones through school.”

On her part, Col. Nakalema expressed gratitude to the officials for honoring her request to attend the engagement.

She also assured them that she will support and mobilise the school project to ensure that the great cause is pushed forward.

“The school is much needed. Please write to the President, I’m sure he will support the project. I will push the fundraising,” said Col. Nakalema as she presented SHIPU’s contribution towards the good cause to Omutaka Kawule.

“Some of you know that I have a passion for mentoring young people. Beyond just mentoring, proactive youths who come up with ideas, who demonstrate ingenuity always strike a strong connection with zeal for touching lives. Therefore, empowering the youth is such a noble cause which I fully identify with.”

Col. Nakalema also thanked Ebikabyaffe for their transformative work of helping the young generation to rediscover their roots.

“This is a steady path to promoting community-based involvement in the affairs of society. Discipline and morals are key for the country. We should show these youths the way. I thank you for empowering me to spread the gospel of character, conduct, respect and behavior among our people.”

Col. Nakalema further assured the officials of the government’s commitment to empower the youths to drive socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

“However, considering the magnitude of the task, the government is ready to work with partners like you so we can surmount the challenge at hand.”

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema underscored the role of SHIPU’s Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal, an online platform in easing the investment processes in Uganda.

Col. Nakalema said it offers guidance to investors through access to authentic government sources, gives a comprehensive reporting mechanism for investor inquiries and complaints and offers robust enforcement and follow-up on reported issues, complemented by regular feedback to investors.

She also disclosed that the innovation protects the investors from falling into the wrong hands of fraudsters and also deals with systematic corruption that threatens investors confidence and affects economic growth.

Omutaka Kayongo Patrick Kawuma, Chairperson of Ebikabyaffe Foundation commended Col. Nakalema for the support and good working relationship with Buganda Kingdom.

Mr. Joshua Kato Bbosa, an official at Ebikabyaffe Foundation also thanked Col. Nakalema for being a woman of valour, focused and strong leader who works towards the development of Uganda.

“Thank you for serving Uganda and thank you for inviting us here for this engagement,”he said.

Mr. Bbosa said that Ebikabyaffe focuses on spreading unity among Ugandans as well as inculcating good morals and discipline among the Ugandan youths.

“We are all Ugandans and we work together with everyone. Without a good moral foundation, the fight against corruption and protecting the investors would not be possible,” he said.

Mr. Bbosa also affirmed that the school project is part of a broader vision to establish 57 schools across Uganda that will provide secondary education and vocational training, with a focus on instilling strong morals, norms and values among the youths.

“We believe education is the cornerstone of societal transformation and this pilot school aims to not only equip students with academic and technical skills but also nurture responsible and ethical citizens.”

Eng. Ronald Serumaga Ssava, a coordinator at Ebikabyaffe Foundation informed Col. Nakalema that some of them are local investors, thus requesting for SHIPU’s support so that they can also enjoy the thriving investment climate in Uganda.