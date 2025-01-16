A 29-year-old boda-boda rider identified as Michael Acidi, also known as Azabo, has been arrested and is being held at CPS Kakira in Kakira Town Council for allegedly raping a 25-year-old female passenger.

The incident occurred late at night on 12 January 2025, while Acidi was transporting the victim from Magamaga Town Council to Bugembe Town Council (along the Jinja-Iganga Highway), a distance of approximately 8km.

According to the police, Acidi suddenly changed direction at Kakira Roundabout and proceeded to a swampy area overlooking Kakira Sugar Factory complex, where the alleged rape occurred.

The victim, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, attempted to escape and grabbed Acidi’s jacket, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

Despite her pleas and struggles, Acidi allegedly overpowered and raped the victim.

Police officers patrolling the area in an integrated highway patrol vehicle, along with privately-run security guards from Industrial Security Services (ISS), caught Acidi red-handed and rescued the victim.

A medical examination revealed that Acidi was of sound mind, indicating that the alleged crime was intentional.

The stretch of road between Magamaga and Kakira along the Jinja-Iganga Highway has gained notoriety for being both accident-prone and a hotspot for criminal activity.

This treacherous route has claimed numerous lives, with victims falling prey to either devastating accidents or heinous crimes.

According to pundits, this area demands heightened surveillance andpatrols throughout the day and night to minimize the occurrence of such tragic incidents.

Experts say enhanced security measures would help to safeguard the lives of motorists, pedestrians, and residents, making this notorious stretch of road safer for all road users.

The Kiira Regional Police Commander, SSP Charles Nsaba, has announced plans for an intensive training program for boda-boda riders in the greater Jinja area, which covers Jinja City, Buwenge Town Council, Kakira Town Council and the rural Jinja District.

The program aims to address ethical, regulatory, health, and legal issues within the industry, which has seen a rise in criminal activities, including robberies, murders, and accidents.

SP James Mubi, the Kiira Regional Police Publicist, emphasizes that the training will focus on safety and security for both riders and passengers, customer care, road safety precautions, self-discipline, and the dangers of engaging in criminal activities.

SP Mubi, fondly referred to by the media as ‘police loudspeaker’ reiterated the police’s commitment to combating sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and child abuse without fear or favor.

The Kiira Regional Annual Planning Policy Plan 2025 prioritizes the fight against SGBV, child abuse, and related cases, with a focus on comprehensive prevention and support services.

According to Mubi, combating domestic violence can lead to a 70% reduction in child abuse cases.

The suspect, Michael Acidi, is currently being held at CPS Kakira, pending further investigation and prosecution.

What is Rape?

Rape is a serious crime of sexual assault involving non-consensual sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without that person’s consent.

This act is considered a grave violation of a person’s physical and emotional well-being.

Uganda’s Penal Code Act.

In Uganda, rape is criminalized under Section 129(1) of the Penal Code Act, which states: “…any person who has unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or girl, without her consent, or with her consent, if the consent is obtained by force or by means of threats or intimidation of any kind or by fear of bodily harm, or by means of false representations as to the nature of the act, or in the case of a married woman, by impersonating her husband, commits the offence of rape…”

Penalties Upon Conviction.

Upon conviction, the penalties for rape in Uganda are severe.

According to Section 129(2) of the Penal Code Act:

“(2) A person convicted of rape shall be liable to imprisonment for life, with or without hard labour.”

In addition to imprisonment, the court may also impose other penalties, such as a fine, compensation to the victim and restitution.

It’s worth noting that the Penal Code Act also provides for aggravated circumstances, such as: rape of a child under 14 years, rape of a person with a disability, rape by a person in authority, rape resulting in serious bodily harm or death.

In such cases, the penalties may be more severe, including the death penalty in some instances.

Boda-boda A Double Edged Sword.

While boda-boda motorcycles remain a convenient mode of transportation, especially in congested urban areas like Kampala, experts view them as double-edged sword.

On one hand, they provide quick access to destinations, even in rural areas where vehicles are scarce.

On the other hand, they are involved in numerous road crashes, resulting in loss of life and limb.

Many families are haunted by memories of loved ones killed by gunmen or assailants riding boda-boda motorcycles.

Furthermore, regulating the industry, which employs millions of youths, has become a daunting task for authorities.

This challenge is exacerbated by the fact that these youths are often recruited as campaign agents during political activities, as Uganda prepares for its 2026 elections.