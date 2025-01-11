The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing digitisation of the party’s membership register. CEC, the top party organ, conveyed its approval during a special meeting held on Thursday at Maya Nature Resort. The meeting was chaired by the First National Vice Chairman, Alhajji Moses Kigongo.

Speaking to the media after the CEC meeting, the NRM Director for Communication, Hon. Emmanuel Dombo, said the committee was content with the progress made on the digitisation of the membership register.

“The committee is pleased about the level we have reached with the members’ register,” Dombo said, quoting the sentiment expressed during the session. He added that the committee resolved to allocate all necessary resources to finalize the register, ensuring the final display and capture of all party members, including those not previously recorded, is completed by the end of February. This, according to Dombo, “is aimed at finalizing the comprehensive register in preparation for upcoming party activities.”

In discussing the political and electoral roadmap, Dombo noted that the CEC deliberated on its development. He explained that the roadmap is intended to guide the party’s activities for the coming period and that members agreed that the National Chairman should reconvene the CEC at the end of February. “The National Chairman should convene the Central Executive Committee again at the end of February,” Dombo stated, clarifying that this reconvening was to further discuss, consider, and approve the specifics of the electoral and political strategy.

Hon. Dombo clarified that a critical component of the meeting was the understanding that the CEC will not finalize the roadmap until a completed copy of the digitized member register has been received.

“This underscores the party’s commitment to ensuring that its strategies are well-informed by the latest membership data,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of the register’s accuracy.

Hon. Dombo also conveyed that following these resolutions, the CEC directed the party’s secretariat to take immediate action to implement the agreements.