President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) yesterday met and held discussions with the leadership of the party Secretariat led by Secretary General, Rt Hon. Richard Todwong.

The meeting took place at the President’s Country home in Rwakitura.

Among the key issues discussed included the digitization of the party register and the upcoming electoral map.

The President urged all NRM leaders to mobilise their communities to check and verify their registration status at the parish level.

“Your active participation is vital to ensuring the integrity of our electoral process. Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and civic engagement,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Todwong noted that the general update of the National Voters register exercise is running from January 20th to February 10th, 2025.