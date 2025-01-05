Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community (EAC)Affairs Rt. Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has emphasized the importance of unity among diverse socio-economic transformations.

Rt. Hon. Kadaga who is also the Kamuli District Woman MP made the remarks Saturday 4th January, 2025 while officiating at the 20th Cultural Gala held at the UPDF’s Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) Kimaka in Jinja City.

This year’s edition was held under the theme: “Consolidating Africa’s Cultural Commonalities for Socio-Economic Transformation.”

According to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs website, the SCSC is Uganda’s premiere military institution, which conducts operational level training for mid-level military officers, men, and women of the UPDF.

The training is intended to impart to the officers the necessary skills in military science as well as Peace Support Operations (PSOs).

It is also aimed at equipping the officers with the level of training that enhances their analytical skills in order to make them relevant in the modern military environment.

The veteran politician from Mbulamuti noted that cultural diversity is a strength that can bring people together, foster learning, and drive development.

She encouraged the army leadership to continue promoting cultural diversity in their training colleges, highlighting the need for better understanding and marketing of Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.

The First Deputy Premier also emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage, citing examples of traditional preservation methods that have gained recognition.

“…when we are not at war, we can continue to promote such diversities to signify that the army is part of the community…”, she remarked.

She also stressed that promoting cultural diversity is essential in signifying that the army is an integral part of the community.

Kadaga further emphasized the need to leverage technology to improve cultural production while respecting traditional practices. She encouraged participants to share their unique traditions and promote unity despite their diverse backgrounds.

As a proud daughter of Busoga, Kadaga, popularly known as ‘Mama Busoga’, has always been passionate about promoting and preserving Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.

Her native Kisoga culture holds a special place in her heart, and she is highly revered in her community for her efforts in promoting their traditions and customs, values, and norms.

Kadaga also took time to touch on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which remains a big challenge in some parts of Uganda and EAC countries. Despite efforts to eradicate FGM, Rt Hon Kadaga said its prevalence remains a concern with some individuals even attempting to export this harmful practice abroad.

Kadaga emphasized that FGM is not only a violation of girls’ and women’s rights but also detrimental to humanity as a whole.

This stance is in line with the EAC’s commitment to promoting human rights and gender equality.

The EAC has been working to address FGM through various initiatives, including awareness campaigns and policy reforms.

However, more needs to be done to eradicate this practice, particularly in addressing the root causes and enhancing societal attitudes.

The Commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College Maj Gen George Igumba echoed Kadaga’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of cultural preservation and promotion.

Maj Gen Igumba noted that the cultural gala was a testament to the beauty of unity and commonality among diverse cultures.

He told the enthusiastic participants drawn from all regions of Uganda, including South Sudan and other member states that preserving and respecting one’s culture does not mean disrespecting other people’s culture nor imposing them on others.

Maj Gen Igumba emphasized that recognizing and understanding one’s culture is a crucial dimension of security in today’s complex environment.

With threats becoming increasingly sophiscated, diverse, and interconnected, the senior UPDF officer said it is essential to acknowledge the importance of culture in shaping our security architecture.

“…in this context, culture is not just a matter of tradition or identity, but a vital component of our collective security and so by embracing and respecting our cultural diversity, we can foster greater cooperation, build trust, and enhance our ability to respond to emerging security challenges…” Maj Gen George Igumba explained.

He stressed the importance of unity and shared humanity, saying, after all, human beings are one, meaning we can move beyond our differences and work together towards socio-economic transformation.

This is particularly also relevant in the cultural gala where people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate their shared African heritage.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Brig (Rtd)Mulonda, Defence attaches from EAC partner states, commandants from sister colleges, and representatives from cultural institutions in Uganda.

What Is a Cultural Gala:

In the context of a military training facility like the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka in Jinja City, a cultural gala is an event that celebrates the diverse cultural heritage of the participants, staff, and the facility.

The gala provides a platform for participants to share and learn about each other’s cultural traditions, values, and practices.

By celebrating their cultural diversity, participants (soldiers and civilian staff) can develop a deeper understanding and respect for one another, ultimately strengthening their bonds and teamwork.

The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase Uganda and EAC’s rich cultural heritage and promote national pride.

Activities include traditional music and dance performances by participants from their respective cultures or regions.

Exhibits showcasing traditional clothing, artefacts, and handicrafts may be displayed.

Participants may model traditional attire, highlighting the diversity of cultural dress.

On some occasions, participants can share stories, poems, or proverbs that reflect their cultural heritage.

The cultural gala helps military personnel in several ways, including learning to appreciate and respect different cultural norms, values, and practices, enhancing their ability to work effectively with people from diverse backgrounds.

The cultural gala helps dispel misconceptions and stereotypes by providing a platform for military personnel to share their cultural experiences and traditions.