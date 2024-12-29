The Secretary- Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has rallied the people of Greater Luwero to continue supporting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for sustainable development.

“You people of Luwero should continue supporting President Museveni. He will come back in 2026 and continue leading Uganda. Continue supporting him until God decides that he should stop leading Uganda because leadership comes from God,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today during a dua held at the home of the late bush war veteran Juma Kasozi in Kikubampanga, Kikyusa, Nakaseke District.

The Secretary-Office of the President further explained that the NRM government holds Greater Luwero in high esteem due to its crucial role in the protracted bush war that ushered President Museveni into power in 1986.

“We believe that Luwero is the reason why Uganda is now peaceful. Continue supporting the government, it will also reciprocate by giving you what you deserve.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande requested the family of Mr. Kasozi to keep the legacy of the fallen bush war veteran alive.

“I met Juma around 1986-87 in Luwero. He was my good friend. He loved the NRM and President Museveni and as his surviving family, you should also continue supporting the President and the government,” he stated.

He also expressed the government’s commitment to continue supporting the late Kasozi’s family.

On his part, the Senior Presidential Advisor and former Minister without Portfolio, Alhaji Abdul Nadduli called upon the capable people of Nakaseke to help those in need, explaining that this will help the district to further develop.

“When I was the Chairperson of Luwero District, I did all I could to secure jobs for our people. You should also do the same if you have the capability,” he noted.

The Nakaseke Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Najjuma thanked the people of Nakaseke for attending the function in big numbers.

She also appreciated the government for the development in Nakaseke.

The legislator further tasked the parents to groom their children into responsible citizens.

“This holiday is a long one so I request you parents to caution your children against immoral acts like theft,” she said.

The District Kadhi of Greater Luwero Muslim District- under the Office of the Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Kizza Abdul Kadri thanked the family of the late Kasozi for organizing the dua to pray and remember their deceased loved ones.

He tipped the believers on good behaviors and working towards helping the needy.

“Behave well and do good to others. God will continue blessing and providing for you,” he said.

“Do you worship God? Do you go to the Mosque or the Church? We should return to God and do what pleases Him. Always ask for forgiveness from God knowing that one day you will have to return to Him whether you like it or not.”

On behalf of the late Kasozi’s family, Mr. Ibrahim Bukenya Kanyike thanked Hajji Kakande for being a very good family friend and for the support he has always accorded to them.

The function was also attended by businessman Hajji Sula Sserunjogi, religious leaders, Nakaseke district leadership, among others.