Two soldiers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for neglecting their duty, which led to the theft of cattle by Karamojong raiders.

Privates Onen Kenneth, 30, and Omoding John Okot, 45, of the 79 Battalion, 507 Brigade, pleaded guilty to abandoning their post in Kabala village, Agago District, on the night of 22 December. They were deployed to guard a kraal but deserted their position, only to return in the morning to find the cattle had been stolen.

The ruling was issued by the Field Unit Disciplinary Court, chaired by Lt Col Nathan Mwesigwa, in Parabong Sub-County.

Lt Col Richard Watmon, Commander of the 507 Brigade, issued a clear warning to soldiers, stressing the critical importance of vigilance, particularly during the dry season when cattle raids are more frequent. “Anyone who neglects their duty will be convicted,” he stated.

He also warned civilians opposing government efforts to construct protected kraals, asserting that anyone allowing their animals to roam outside secured areas would face arrest and prosecution.

Major Warren Muhangi, Commander of the 79th Battalion, urged local communities to work closely with security forces by sharing intelligence on suspicious activity. He also encouraged them to improve the quality of their kraals to deter raiders.

Cattle theft by Karamojong and South Sudanese raiders is reportedly increasing in the dry season, and communities have been advised to stay vigilant and cooperate with security forces to safeguard their property.