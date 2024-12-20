On Wednesday, 18th December 2024, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) signed an agreement with Tristar Energy Limited, a division of the UAE-based Tristar Group, for operating a newly constructed fuel storage facility and fuel hydrant pipeline system at Entebbe International Airport.

Tristar Energy Limited has already constructed 12 million litres of fuel storage tanks and laid an underground fuel pipeline to supply fuel directly to aircraft. This newly built facility provides additional fuel storage at the airport, enhances safety, and facilitates quicker aircraft turnaround, benefiting the Ugandan people and fostering regional development. It is also expected to support the increasing number of operators at the airport.

Tristar Energy Limited has future expansion plans to address long-term demand. Once fully completed, the Fuel Farm will boast a 22 million-litre storage capacity and a 7-kilometre fuel hydrant pipeline with 43 hydrant pits, covering the entire airport. The storage facility and fuel hydrant pipeline have been constructed to meet the latest industry standards, including a leak detection system and a 24/7 control and monitoring system.

The agreement-signing ceremony was chaired by the Director General of UCAA, Mr. Fred Bamwesigye. The Group Chief Executive of Tristar, Mr. Eugene Mayne, signed the agreement on behalf of his organization. The event was attended by other senior management staff and legal counsels from both sides.

The Director General, Mr. Fred Bamwesigye acknowledged the efforts of both parties and expressed optimism that the agreement and long-term collaboration would enhance airport infrastructure and boost airline passenger growth at Entebbe International Airport. Mr. Eugene Mayne thanked UCAA for its support and leadership.

He highlighted Tristar’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards and safety benchmarks and assured that Tristar would establish world-class fuel handling services at the airport.

This infrastructure will be operated under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) arrangement between Tristar Energy Limited and UCAA, aligning with the ongoing Entebbe International Airport expansion programme.