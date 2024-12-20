As the festive season is in full swing, Peter Ogwang, who is eyeing the Dokolo LC5 chairmanship in the 2026 general elections, has called upon the people of LangoDokolo to embrace responsible celebrations.

Ogwang expressed concern that many individuals spend extravagantly during the festive season, only to face financial constraints in the new year.

He noted that this extravagance is particularly ironic, given that many vulnerable children in the region have dropped out of school due to financial difficulties.

“…the so-called rich and powerful individuals can sponsor booze, food, and other luxuries for friends and strangers, yet there are orphans and senior citizens languishing in poverty…,” Ogwang pointed out.

This is contained in his Festive Season message in which he wishes all residents of Dokolo a fabulous Christmas and fruitful and prosperous 2025.

Instead of turning the festive season into a show of wealth, Ogwang urged residents to focus on genuine love, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

Concerned about endless cases of conflicts in Dokolo and Lango as a sub region, which has places of worship dotted everywhere, Ogwang emphasized the importance of extending compassion to vulnerable members of society, including orphans, widows, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

Reflecting on his campaign slogan, “Dynamism, Dedication, and Tolerance” (DDT), Ogwang says his focus is on inclusivity through education, health, and infrastructure

As he gears up for the 2026 elections, Ogwang’s message of responsible celebrations should serve as a loud call to the people of Dokolo who are yearning for a down-to-earth district leader

A devout Christian and popular radio personality, Ogwang, fondly known as ‘Petero’, reminds residents that Christmas is a celebration of God’s love for humanity through the incarnation of Jesus Christ.

Quoting biblical references, Ogwang reinforced his message, urging the people, especially parents, to prioritize the education and health of their children.

“…education is the pillar of growth and development. Nowadays even a charcoal dealer or vegetable seller must have some basics of book and records keeping in order to be successful…” he stressed.

Ogwang also appealed to those who are privileged with financial and material resources to extend the same love and kindness to the less fortunate members of the community.

“…let us show love and compassion to those who may have nothing to eat or wear during this festive season…,” he urged.

As a respected community leader and radio personality, Ogwang’s message serves as a timely reminder of the true spirit of Christmas.

“…as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and usher in a new year, I am reminded of the values that truly matter: love, compassion, education, health, and prosperity…,”,he said.

As a political aspirant in the 2026 general elections, Peter Ogwang says he is committed to working tirelessly to ensure that our community flourishes in these areas.

Ogwang says he believes that every individual deserves access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities that enable them to thrive.

He also takes time to address a common misconception that has been perpetuated in society, where some believer now take pride in poverty as something that will fly them to eternity with God.

The Bible does not say “happy are the poor,” but rather, “blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3).

This verse, according to Ogwang, emphasizes the importance of humility and a willingness to learn rather than glorifying poverty.

This verse is the first of the Beatitudes, a series of blessings pronounced by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7).

Unfortunately, some unscrupulous preachers have always misinterpreted and misused Matthew 5:3 to promote a misguided and unhealthy approach to faith.

Though not a theologian of any sort, Peter Ogwang has taken time to clarify that some preachers often misinterpret “poor in spirit” to mean a lack of material wealth or a reliance on miracles for provision.

However, he explains that the “poor in spirit” refers to humility, recognition of one’s limitations, and dependence on God.

“…by encouraging followers to abandon work and spend days praying for miracles, these preachers promote a culture of laziness and dependency, this approach can lead to financial struggles, poverty, and a lack of personal responsibility…,”, he cautions.

As the people celebrate this festive season, Ogwang stresses that poverty is not a blessing, but rather a challenge that everyone must work hard to overcome and strive to create a society where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.

It’s essential for followers to be discerning and critically evaluate the teachings they receive by always seeking guidance from scripture, consult with trusted spiritual leaders, and cultivate a balanced approach to faith that incorporates hard work, responsible stewardship, and a genuine dependence on God.

By presenting this verse in this way, Jesus challenges his listeners to reevaluate their priorities and values, emphasizing the importance of humility and dependence on God.

Peter Ogwang’s message is indeed timely, and it highlights the importance of leaders having a deeper understanding of the Bible and its teachings.

As leaders, they have a significant influence on their followers and the community at large.

By having a solid grasp of biblical principles, leaders like Peter Ogwang can provide guidance that is rooted in wisdom, compassion, and justice.