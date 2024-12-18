December 17, 2024 – Andrew Opio was over the weekend crowned the Men’s Order of Merit winner for the 2024 Stanbic Mug of Mugs, achieving an impressive total of 756 nett points across ten tournaments.
Opio’s remarkable achievement sets the stage for his upcoming participation in the Finaritu Tournament at Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, taking place on January 4-5, 2025.
Having made his return to golf in 2019 after a 20-year break, Opio’s dedication and hard work have paid off, culminating in a victory that fulfills a lifelong dream of competing on an international platform.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing in Nairobi, and this year, my dream has come true,” Opio expressed, beaming with excitement about representing Uganda. “It’s been a challenging journey, but I am thrilled to take on this new challenge.”
Opio’s victory comes alongside strong performances from other competitors, including Nancy Nsubuga, who claimed the Ladies’ Order of Merit title with a remarkable 715 nett score across nine tournaments. Like Opio, Nsubuga will also compete in the Finaritu Tournament, highlighting the depth of talent in Ugandan golf.
The December edition of the Stanbic Mug of Mugs showcased outstanding golf, with Hillary Ndungutse winning the Men’s Monthly Mug with a stellar 69 nett score. The tournament, hosted at the Uganda Golf Course (UGC) in Kitante, brought together golf enthusiasts from across the country, providing a vibrant platform for competition and sportsmanship.
Arthur Kiwanuka, the Stanbic Bank Head of Affluent Banking disclosed that as the lead sponsors, the bank is set for the next season, which will come with more goodies and fun.
“The entire Stanbic Bank congratulates Opio and Nancy. As they prepare for this significant regional tournament, they need to know that their journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring golfers in Uganda as the raise they Ugandan flag at an international level.” Kiwanuka said adding that Stanbic will keep sponsoring and giving back to the golfing community for as long as their clients continue to play and enjoy the wonderful sport.
Below is the list of winners:
Order Of Merit Men 2024
Andrew Opio
756 Nett (10 Mugs Played)
Order Of Merit Ladies 2024
Nancy Nsubuga
715 Nett (9 Mugs Played)
Overall Winner (Men)
Hillary Ndungutse
69 Nett
Overall Winner (Ladies)
Hisae Koshiba
65 Nett
MEN – Group A – Winner
Andrew Opio
72 Nett C/B
Runner-Up
Charles Hamya
72 Nett C/B
MEN – Group B – Winner
Mark Namanya
70 Nett C/B
Runner Up
Brian Rwabwogo
72 Nett
MEN – Group C – Winner
Samuel Bulenzi
71 Nett C/B
Runner Up
Enerst Wasake
71 Nett
LADIES Group A – Winner
Gloria Mbaguta
74 Nett
Runner Up
LADIES Group B – Winner
Lydia Mutesi
69 C/B Nett
Runner Up
Sarah Nduhukire
69 Nett
SENIOR WINNER MEN – Winner
Steven Kitonsa
73 Nett C/B
Runner Up
Abe Luka
73 Nett
SENIOR WINNER LADIES – Winner
Ruth Ssali
73 Nett
Runner Up
Rose Azuba
79 Nett
Guest Winner
Joyce Kisembo
70 Nett
Longest Drive Men
Damian Asiimwe
Longest Drive Ladies
Sarah Nduhukire
Nearest To The Pin Men
Derrick Muhumuza
Nearest To The Pin Ladies
Patricia Nakasi
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com