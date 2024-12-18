December 17, 2024 – Andrew Opio was over the weekend crowned the Men’s Order of Merit winner for the 2024 Stanbic Mug of Mugs, achieving an impressive total of 756 nett points across ten tournaments.

Opio’s remarkable achievement sets the stage for his upcoming participation in the Finaritu Tournament at Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, taking place on January 4-5, 2025.

Having made his return to golf in 2019 after a 20-year break, Opio’s dedication and hard work have paid off, culminating in a victory that fulfills a lifelong dream of competing on an international platform.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in Nairobi, and this year, my dream has come true,” Opio expressed, beaming with excitement about representing Uganda. “It’s been a challenging journey, but I am thrilled to take on this new challenge.”

Opio’s victory comes alongside strong performances from other competitors, including Nancy Nsubuga, who claimed the Ladies’ Order of Merit title with a remarkable 715 nett score across nine tournaments. Like Opio, Nsubuga will also compete in the Finaritu Tournament, highlighting the depth of talent in Ugandan golf.

The December edition of the Stanbic Mug of Mugs showcased outstanding golf, with Hillary Ndungutse winning the Men’s Monthly Mug with a stellar 69 nett score. The tournament, hosted at the Uganda Golf Course (UGC) in Kitante, brought together golf enthusiasts from across the country, providing a vibrant platform for competition and sportsmanship.

Arthur Kiwanuka, the Stanbic Bank Head of Affluent Banking disclosed that as the lead sponsors, the bank is set for the next season, which will come with more goodies and fun.

“The entire Stanbic Bank congratulates Opio and Nancy. As they prepare for this significant regional tournament, they need to know that their journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring golfers in Uganda as the raise they Ugandan flag at an international level.” Kiwanuka said adding that Stanbic will keep sponsoring and giving back to the golfing community for as long as their clients continue to play and enjoy the wonderful sport.

Below is the list of winners:

Order Of Merit Men 2024

Andrew Opio

756 Nett (10 Mugs Played)

Order Of Merit Ladies 2024

Nancy Nsubuga

715 Nett (9 Mugs Played)

Overall Winner (Men)

Hillary Ndungutse

69 Nett

Overall Winner (Ladies)

Hisae Koshiba

65 Nett

MEN – Group A – Winner

Andrew Opio

72 Nett C/B

Runner-Up

Charles Hamya

72 Nett C/B

MEN – Group B – Winner

Mark Namanya

70 Nett C/B

Runner Up

Brian Rwabwogo

72 Nett

MEN – Group C – Winner

Samuel Bulenzi

71 Nett C/B

Runner Up

Enerst Wasake

71 Nett

LADIES Group A – Winner

Gloria Mbaguta

74 Nett

Runner Up

LADIES Group B – Winner

Lydia Mutesi

69 C/B Nett

Runner Up

Sarah Nduhukire

69 Nett

SENIOR WINNER MEN – Winner

Steven Kitonsa

73 Nett C/B

Runner Up

Abe Luka

73 Nett

SENIOR WINNER LADIES – Winner

Ruth Ssali

73 Nett

Runner Up

Rose Azuba

79 Nett

Guest Winner

Joyce Kisembo

70 Nett

Longest Drive Men

Damian Asiimwe

Longest Drive Ladies

Sarah Nduhukire

Nearest To The Pin Men

Derrick Muhumuza

Nearest To The Pin Ladies

Patricia Nakasi