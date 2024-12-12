Police in Mbarara City Central Division have rescued 63 victims of human trafficking, aged between 17 and 30, and arrested 12 suspects in connection with the crime. The victims were allegedly lured with promises of employment opportunities but ended up confined in rooms under harsh conditions.

According to the Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Samson Kasasira, the victims, drawn from districts as far as Arua, were charged between 120,000 and 1.5 million shillings by the suspects, purportedly as processing fees for employment. The victims were later confined in rooms located in Kisenyi and Rwentondo cells in Kakoba Division.

“The suspects, whose company remains unidentified, would use the victims to lure others into the scheme,” SP Kasasira said.

By the time of rescue, the victims had endured confinement periods ranging from one day to over two months.

The police, in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), are working to reunite the victims with their families as investigations into the case continue.

The arrested suspects are currently in police custody and will face prosecution for their alleged involvement in the human trafficking racket.

SP Kasasira urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities to help curb human trafficking in the region.

The case highlights the growing menace of human trafficking in Uganda, with perpetrators exploiting the vulnerability of individuals in search of better economic opportunities.