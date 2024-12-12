Gen. Mugisha Muntu, a former army commander and leader of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), on Tuesday, after general Court Martial refused to give the duo bail, issued a scathing critique of the operation, calling it a reflection of deeper governance issues within the Ugandan state.

Speaking to the media, Gen Muntu described the operation as indicative of panic, recklessness, and an abandonment of governmental responsibility. He stated, “Those who conducted this operation were in panic for whatever reason. At their subconscious level, they no longer care about protecting the image of their government. Because they think, in their minds, that they no longer have anything to protect in terms of image.”

Gen Muntu emphasized the magnitude of the case, highlighting its ramifications beyond Uganda. “As you can see, the attraction this case has raised regionally, continentally, and internationally is telling. A government that no longer cares about its image when there are consequences of this nature is troubling,” he said.

He attributed the operation to either ineptness or recklessness within security structures, which he argued should alarm both citizens and those in power. “The management of security forces is key to the stability of a country. If such recklessness or ineptness exists, it is a cause for concern for all of us, including those in the regime. Even those in government, both politically and militarily, must think deeply about this issue.”

Gen Muntu reflected on the sacrifices made by Uganda’s security forces, urging them to uphold the principles of justice and national development. “What does it mean for officers still in uniform when those who have served and retired are treated in such a manner? You make sacrifices for a country, yet when you leave uniform, your rights are trampled upon. This is not the justice we should aspire to.”

In a poignant appeal, Gen Muntu called on government officials to act in ways that ensure the rule of law prevails over individual whims. “Do things now so that when you leave those offices, you can find justice. The law, not individuals, must protect our rights and freedoms.”

The retired general warned of the dangerous precedent set by undermining constitutional values and human rights. “Right is might. It is only when the rule of law prevails that we can ensure stability and shape the future we desire. Unfortunately, this happened in Kenya, a country we all view as secure. What message does this send?”

The arrest of the two has ignited debate on the role of cross-border operations in political disputes, with human rights organizations and political analysts questioning their legality and morality.

“Let us not lose sight of the bigger picture,” Gen Muntu said. “A stable, just, and progressive Uganda is in everyone’s interest, regardless of political affiliation. Those in power must reflect deeply on the legacy they are building and the future they are shaping for the nation.”