President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today urged the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders to prioritize accountability at the grassroots levels in the wealth creation programs.

During his meeting with Sebei leaders ,the President encouraged leaders to closely monitor the distribution and impact of resources sent to parishes, highlighting the transformative potential of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“NRM leaders should concentrate on eliminating mass poverty. Don’t be superficial and stay up there. Go for the homes. We are sending UGX 100 million per parish annually—check the papers, follow it up, and make sure it makes an impact,” the President emphasized.

“I want the NRM leaders to follow up on the resources we send and ensure they make an impact. We are sending UGX 100 million to each parish annually. But it’s not just about distributing money; you must check how many families are joining the money economy and which ones are still lagging behind. Accountability is key to the success of these programs.”

He also urged Members of Parliament and local leaders to provide detailed reports on the progress of wealth creation efforts parish by parish.

“You live near the people and know which households are struggling. Track these programs, evaluate their impact, and give us results,” the President emphasized.

President Museveni reiterated that wealth creation is central to his government’s agenda.

“Our mission is to move every Ugandan household from subsistence farming to the money economy. This requires targeting individual households rather than focusing solely on broader, superficial issues,”he said.

The President further cautioned leaders against prioritizing elite concerns like salaries and administrative boundaries at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“If you focus only on public salaries and city matters, you are forgetting the majority. Start with the masses and address their problems directly,” he said.

President Museveni highlighted the transformative potential of PDM by sharing the story of Elder Koko Rafanisa Kissa, an 84-year-old widow from Aloman Parish, Kaptum Sub-county in Kween District.

“Koko Kissa, was a young woman in 1977. That year, her young husband was killed by Karamojong raiders who also stole all their cows. At that time, they had 12 cows and some goats. She remained with six children; five boys and one girl and one acre of land. They survived by working for other people. That is how they have been living until the government brought the elderly allowance. That’s how she got some support,” President Museveni narrated.

“ She says if that support hadn’t come, she would have died by now. Recently, PDM came, and she got UGX 1 million. With this money, she bought one cow, which now has a calf. So now, she is very happy not only because of the cow but also because of the security because the Karamojong are no longer disturbing them. Her family has now grown to 40 children.”

President Museveni further explained the strategy behind the Parish Development Model, aimed at transitioning Ugandan households into the money economy.

“We are sending UGX 100 million each year, which should cover 100 people in a Parish. In four to five years, we shall have handled 500 families. The plan is that after 24 months, those who got the money first will start paying back,”he said.

“That means by the third year, the repayments will enable others to benefit. By the end of five years, the groups should have paid back, leaving us with UGX 300 million in circulation. This is how we plan to scale up wealth creation in each Parish.”

He emphasized the four-acre model, which he described as a tailored approach for households with small landholdings.

“After a careful study of Uganda, we designed the four-acre model for families with four acres or less. This model recommends seven activities. One acre should be for coffee, another for fruits. In cold areas like Kapchorwa, high-value crops like apples and grapes can do very well,” he said.

“The third acre should be for pasture, and the fourth for food crops for your family. For the backyard, we advise poultry for eggs, which doesn’t require much space, and piggery. Those near wetlands should do fish farming not in the center of the swamp but at the edges,”he said.

Reflecting on Uganda’s economic history, President Museveni highlighted how, at independence, only 9% of Ugandans were involved in the money economy.

“By independence in 1962, Uganda was producing coffee and was ranked as one of the top producers in the Commonwealth. Yet only 9% of Ugandans were involved in the money economy. The rest were producing only for their stomach. How can a country develop with only 9% of its population participating in the economy?” he asked.

“This is where the NRM started. As a student movement, we questioned why so few Ugandans were in the money economy. By 2013, the figure had risen to 32%, but that was still too low. Through programs like Operation Wealth Creation, we raised it to 61% by 2019. With PDM, we aim to push this figure even higher.”

The President reminded leaders that NRM’s approach has always been to prioritize the masses over elites.

“When we prioritize public salaries, we only serve a fraction of the population. The mass line is about uplifting everyone, not just the elite,” he said.

On his part , Hon. William Chemonges, the Member of Parliament for Kween County, expressed gratitude for the government’s transformative initiatives that have propelled Sebei Sub-Region towards socio-economic progress.

Hon. Chemonges warmly welcomed the government delegation, commending their commitment to fostering prosperity and inclusive development.

“On behalf of the people of Sebei, allow me to express our heartfelt appreciation for your wise and enabling leadership, which has steered this country to middle-income status,” Hon. Chemonges said.

The MP highlighted key government programs such as the Parish Development Model and Operation Wealth Creation, and noted that these have significantly uplifted the welfare of the people in the region.

In attendance were also the Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo; Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi; NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong; NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula; members of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), Members of Parliament, among others.