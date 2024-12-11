President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today commissioned the Teryet National High Altitude Training Centre in Kapchorwa District.

The State of the art facility seated on 45 hectares on an altitude of over 2,500 metres above sea level, will cater for the training needs of athletes in Uganda and other countries.

The centre has amenities such as athletic track, artificial turf track, field track,a hostel block, external kitchen as well as assorted equipment, among others that cost over Shs 29 billion.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni on arrival, commissioned the facility and later inspected and toured the hostel, kitchen and other structures.

They later met the athletes at the main track field with whom they had a cordial interaction.

President Museveni congratulated the sports fraternity for acquiring the state of the art home that will produce competitive athletes of excellence in the world.

He gave a brief account on the genesis of the centre, highlighting the benefits of training in high altitude areas.

“In sports, I am very glad that our people started doing well using their talents, the ones who started like Kiprotich.

The Sabiny man Koskei who got a silver medal in 1970 and from that time because of chaos only Aki Bua had managed to get something in 1972 then no more,” he said.

“Because of the chaos, sports were no longer valued. But when these people started coming up, then this issue also came up because I am a sportsman myself; I am a footballer. I said these people of ours who are born in the mountains and live in high areas have a natural capacity which we should promote because here in the high altitude the lungs are more economical they use less oxygen.”

President Museveni also underscored the benefit of training at high altitude as it enhances the efficiency of the lungs.

“Training in high altitude is very good because oxygen here is less, if your lungs are using little oxygen they are more efficient. So that is how this idea came up to build a school to train our own people and also attract others,” he asserted.

The President further pointed out that in spite of the many demands, the government readily agreed to support the construction of the center as it was unique.

“So I am glad we have built it, now the track is good but the accommodation needs to be improved. I have guided the contractors.This is really a goldmine,I am glad you have done it,” President Museveni stated.

Regarding setting up Hotels in the area, an issue raised by the Minister of Water and Environment Hon. Sam Cheptoris, President Museveni said the private sector will be called upon to invest in that area.

“For us we have built the hostel and I really want them to increase the capacity to more than 24 at a time.So I am very happy to be here to open the school,” the President said.

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo commended President Museveni for the facility that she said has brought services near to the athletes who before used to cross to Kenya for training.

Maama Janet highlighted the genesis of the centre.

“The journey that has led us here today started a few years ago following the heroic exploits of our sons Moses Kipsiro and Stephen Kiprotich as they raised our flag on the global stage. Cognizant of the blessing of abundant talent in the Sebei region, the Ministry of Education and Sports commenced consultations with the Kapchorwa district local government to establish a modern sports facility for our athletes,” she said.

“President Museveni therefore decided to build the centre in appreciation and honor of Stephen Kiprotich who won a gold medal in the London Summer Olympics in 2012.”

She also commended President Museveni for his unwavering support to the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“Today we are here because the President has delivered on his promise to support Athletics. In a special way, I want to thank the President of the Republic of Uganda for his support not only for this project and other sports infrastructure projects that are currently being constructed but also the direct support he has continued to extend to the athletes,” she said.

“You are all aware that the President guided that our athletes be employed in the forces, so most if not all of them are employed by the Uganda Police, UPDF and the Uganda Prisons Services.”

The First Lady also recognized in a special way the resilience of the athletes from Sebei region who have consistently performed very well and raised the Uganda flag high in various championship tournaments even when the appropriate facilities were inadequate.

“This facility is not just a physical structure but a beacon of hope and aspirations for athletes across our nation. It is our own version of theater of dreams and our shared responsibility to ensure that we produce more Cheptegeis and Kiprotichs to raise our flag globally,” she said.

Hon.Cheptoris urged the government to prioritize the provision of water for irrigation to avoid vandalism of water pipes by wanainchi.

The Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang assured President Museveni that the concerns of the athletes over their appreciation tokens is being handled.

The representative of the athletes, Mr. Joshua Cheptegei saluted President Museveni for supporting the sport in the country.

“Peruth Chemutai and I trained from here before, I can confirm that the track is the best. Thank you for your continuous support. Additionally the centre is not only for athletic excellence but it has also attracted tourists from all over the world. I want to report to you that International athletes come here,” he observed.

The event was attended by ministers, Members of Parliament, cultural and religious leaders, among others.