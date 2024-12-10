A team of researchers in Uganda has developed high-value propolis products that could significantly boost beekeepers’ incomes while simultaneously improving public health.

Jackie Opara, the Regional deputy editor, Sub-Saharan Africa (English) says that this breakthrough is the result of years of research at Makerere University, where biologist and postgraduate student Joel Mukwaya first discovered the potential health benefits of propolis, a resin-like substance collected by bees from plants.

Mukwaya, deeply inspired by propolis’ immune-boosting properties, made a tea from this by-product of honeybees and shared it with his grandmother.

“I know of propolis tea’s immune-boosting properties and appetite enhancement,” Mukwaya explained. His grandmother experienced a remarkable improvement in appetite and the ability to fight infections, further validating the potential of this natural substance.

Additionally, Mukwaya’s relative, suffering from diabetic foot complications, found relief through the use of propolis powder.

This personal experience is part of a broader initiative led by Deborah Ruth Amulen and her team at Makerere University’s Department of Livestock and Industrial Resources. In 2019, Amulen’s team pioneered the development of Uganda’s first propolis powder extraction facility, unlocking a new commercial avenue that benefits both beekeepers and the general public.

Propolis, known for its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat coughs, wounds, and more. Despite Uganda’s capacity to produce between 325 and 870 tons of propolis annually, more than 80% of local beekeepers focus solely on honey and beeswax, leaving the country to miss out on potential annual revenue of US$1.3 to US$3.5 million.

According to a policy brief by the research team, “If all beekeepers are mobilized to collect propolis, the country can produce between 325 to 870 tons of propolis annually.” The current farm gate price of crude propolis is US$4 per kilogram, meaning that by not harvesting it, beekeepers are missing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year.

To address this, Amulen’s team developed a four-stage process to extract propolis powder, which includes cleaning, crushing, solvent soaking, and drying. This powder is then used to create a range of health products, including infused teas, wound care ointments, cosmetics, and even sweets designed to prevent tooth decay in children.

“We came up with propolis-infused tea bags, wound care ointments, toothpaste, smearing oils, sweets for children to avoid tooth decay, and even supplement tablets,” Amulen said.

Seeing the success of these products, the team began the process of commercializing their innovations, aiming to create products with tangible market value that could benefit both local communities and global markets.

Amulen’s team faced several challenges on the road to commercialization. Access to affordable equipment for extracting propolis proved difficult, as existing laboratory-based machinery was both limited and expensive.

However, with the support of the SGCI, the team designed and fabricated four pieces of critical equipment tailored for low-income regions. Two of these machines have already been completed, with more in the works.

Other hurdles included securing intellectual property rights and navigating regulatory obstacles. Early delays in registering trademarks and patents resulted in the theft of logos and product designs, but Amulen’s team has since taken action, trademarking and copyrighting most of their products.

They are also working closely with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards and the National Drug Authority to secure approval for marketing their products as natural medicines.

Looking beyond Uganda, Amulen hopes that these innovations will be replicated across Africa, turning African propolis powder into a key player in the global marketplace for natural health products. “Our wish is for these innovations to be replicated all over Africa so that African propolis powder would be in the bee products marketplace as one of the natural solutions to human and animal health,” she said.

With the successful development of propolis-based health products, Uganda is positioning itself as a leader in the production and commercialization of bee products, creating opportunities for economic growth and improved public health both locally and globally.