1. 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC)
Theme: Legislatures tackling global challenges like governance and economic development.
Date: January 3–6, 2024
Organizer: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
2. Group of 77 (G77) 3rd South Summit
Focus: Advancing climate action, technology, and South-South cooperation.
Date: January 21–23, 2024
Organizer: G77 Secretariat and Government of Uganda
3. East African Business Summit
Objective: Regional integration and trade facilitation for East Africa.
Date: March 2024
Organizer: East African Business Council
4. Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit (UIOGS)
Highlight: Uganda’s emerging oil and gas sector, sustainability, and local content.
Date: April 2024
Organizer: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development
5. World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Health Conference
Key Topics: Pandemic preparedness and strengthening health systems in Africa.
Date: May 2024
Organizer: WHO Africa Regional Office
6. Africa Green Energy Conference
Agenda: Transition to renewable energy and combating energy poverty.
Date: June 2024
Organizer: Renewable Energy Africa Association
7. African Union Continental Free Trade Area Conference
Discussion: Implementation of AfCFTA to enhance industrialization and market
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com