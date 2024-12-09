1. 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC)

Theme: Legislatures tackling global challenges like governance and economic development.

Date: January 3–6, 2024

Organizer: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

2. Group of 77 (G77) 3rd South Summit

Focus: Advancing climate action, technology, and South-South cooperation.

Date: January 21–23, 2024

Organizer: G77 Secretariat and Government of Uganda

3. East African Business Summit

Objective: Regional integration and trade facilitation for East Africa.

Date: March 2024

Organizer: East African Business Council

4. Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit (UIOGS)

Highlight: Uganda’s emerging oil and gas sector, sustainability, and local content.

Date: April 2024

Organizer: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development

5. World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Health Conference

Key Topics: Pandemic preparedness and strengthening health systems in Africa.

Date: May 2024

Organizer: WHO Africa Regional Office

6. Africa Green Energy Conference

Agenda: Transition to renewable energy and combating energy poverty.

Date: June 2024

Organizer: Renewable Energy Africa Association

7. African Union Continental Free Trade Area Conference

Discussion: Implementation of AfCFTA to enhance industrialization and market