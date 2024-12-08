The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) 3 Infantry Division has stepped up search and recovery operations for missing persons believed to be trapped after the devastating landslide that struck villages in Buluganya Sub-county, Bulambuli district, on November 27, 2024.

Major General Don Nabasa, the Commander of the 3 Infantry Division, confirmed the ongoing recovery efforts during a field assessment of the affected area yesterday. “Search and recovery efforts will continue.On the positive note, forces retrieved the body of Waniala Paul, 55, from Masugu village, bringing the total number of fatalities to 31,” said Maj Gen Nabasa.

He urged the Office of the Prime Minister and other partners to provide more equipment to aid recovery, as the difficult terrain and debris continue to pose significant challenges.

Brig Gen Fred Rugadya Akiki, the Head of the National Emergency Coordination Centre in the Office of the Prime Minister, reported that 2,023 temporary residents have been registered at the Bunambutye resettlement camp with ongoing verification.

He highlighted that various ministries and NGOs are working together to deliver essential services to the displaced, including clean water, mosquito nets, large tents, fumigation, meals, and a standby ambulance. The government has also allocated funds for drilling additional boreholes in plot 148.

Brig Gen Akiki acknowledged the vital support from NGOs such as UNFPA, the Red Cross, Oxfam, Caritas, the Salvation Army, CRS, and ACORD, among others.

The Ministry of Works is also planning to upgrade access roads to accommodate 248 new households, which will be relocated to separate three-acre plots. To ensure effective management and coordination, authorities have grouped the displaced people by sub-county and constituency, with security provided by the UPDF, Uganda Police Force, and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) at the sites and camps.

These collective efforts are aimed at ensuring the success of search operations and the safe resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).