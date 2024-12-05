Speaking under the theme “Promoting Effective Participation of the Youth in the War Against Corruption,” he emphasized the critical importance of youth involvement in shaping a transparent and accountable society.

“Corruption in Uganda has evolved into a systemic challenge, costing the nation an estimated UGX 9.14 trillion annually,” he stated. “This is money that could significantly enhance healthcare, education, and other essential services. The youth must step up as the vanguard in this fight, for they hold the power to influence and shape the future.”

The Auditor General highlighted the necessity of cultivating a culture of integrity from an early age. He advocated for the integration of anti-corruption education into school curriculums and the establishment of partnerships between schools and anti-corruption agencies. “Education is a powerful tool for change. By instilling values of integrity and accountability in our youth, we lay a foundation for a corruption-free Uganda,” he remarked.

Practical engagement was also a focal point of his speech. The Auditor General urged anti-corruption agencies to offer internships and create frameworks that allow young people to participate directly in audits and investigations. “It’s time to move beyond theory and engage the youth in governance processes. Their energy, innovation, and resilience make them invaluable allies in this struggle,” he said.

He also emphasized the role of technology in empowering citizens. The Citizen Feedback Platform (CFP), a mobile application for reporting on service delivery, and a planned toll-free call centre were presented as tools to foster greater accountability. “These initiatives enable young people to report inefficiencies and corruption in real time, bridging the gap between the governed and those in governance,” he explained.

Acknowledging the importance of civil society, the Auditor General called for increased youth representation in governance and accountability initiatives. He advocated for national youth service programs to instil patriotism and a deeper understanding of governance structures. “A national youth service program would not only engage young people in governance but also inspire a sense of responsibility toward their country,” he noted.

The convention highlighted the urgent need for collective action, with the Auditor General emphasizing that addressing corruption requires the active participation of all stakeholders, especially the youth. “The fight against corruption is not one we can win alone. The youth are the most potent force for change, and their involvement is critical to reclaiming our nation’s resources and dignity,” he declared.

He concluded by urging young people to embrace existing anti-corruption initiatives, including the Contract Monitoring System under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority and reporting mechanisms provided by the Inspectorate of Government and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit. “Your participation is not just welcome; it is necessary. Together, we can create a Uganda where integrity thrives, and corruption has no place,” he said.

As Uganda observes International Anti-Corruption Day, the message from the Auditor General serves as a clarion call for the youth to rise to the challenge.

He noted that the involvement of youth in the fight against corruption is seen as the key to building a future where accountability and transparency are deeply embedded in the nation’s governance fabric.