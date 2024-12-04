The Special Assistant to H.E the President In-charge of Press and Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda has advised that the legal fraternity in Uganda and the public should discuss remedial and preventive measures that can minimise or completely eliminate cases of civilians that appear before the Court Martial.

“As a section of the legal fraternity and sections of the public discuss more on the functioning of the Court Martial, shouldn’t we also discuss remedial and preventive measures that can minimise or completely eliminate cases that appear before the much-dreaded court? Before one is indicted, there is a level of culpability or suspicion on them,” he said.

Haji Kirunda made the remarks today in a post he shared on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

According to Haji Kirunda, It’s better to encourage people to desist from acts that expose them to the risk of culpability such as armed violence and treason.

“Yes, civilian courts are there but should we make them too busy when we could achieve more by promoting law-abiding citizenship, positive engagement and nonviolence?” he inquired.

“There is a problem somewhere because even when I make a simple, advisory post on X, it attracts threats of personal harm and violence, insults and treasonous insinuations. Imagine what goes on behind-the-scenes,” he added.

Haji Kirunda’s submission comes hot on the heels of Dr. Kizza Besigye’s case, who was recently arrested in Kenya along with his colleague Hajji Obeid Lutale and renditioned to Uganda.

The duo which is being tried in the General Court Martial is charged with illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm.

The opposition figure and Hajji Lutale are on remand in Luzira Prison until 10th December,2024 when they will appear before the Court Martial again.