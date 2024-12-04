Church of Uganda has today held a dialogue meeting to discuss the proposed Marriage Bill 2024, recently tabled before the Parliament of Uganda by Hon. Sarah Achieng Opendi, Woman Member of Parliament for Tororo District.

The meeting, which brought together selected Church leaders and partners at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe, was organized by Church of Uganda’s Directorate of Household and Community Transformation to evaluate the Bill’s provisions and their potential impact on the sanctity of marriage as understood within the Christian faith.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meeting, the Provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda, Rev. Canon William Ongeng, commended Parliament and the Government of Uganda for their efforts to review, reform, and consolidate the legal framework governing marriage in Uganda.

According to Canon Ongeng, the proposed Bill recognizes progressive trends and case law precedents intended to rectify deficiencies in existing legislation, such as prohibiting marriage for individuals under eighteen, banning same-sex marriages, and outlining penalties for bigamy.

However, Canon Ongeng noted that during the dialogue meeting, the Church raised concerns over several provisions.

“Section 39’s allowance for converting monogamous Christian marriages to polygamous ones contradicts the Christian doctrine of marriage as a lifelong union between one man and one woman,” Canon Ongeng said.

He added, “Section 47’s prenuptial and postnuptial agreements could undermine trust and unity foundational to marriage. Clause 61’s presumption of marriage grants courts excessive latitude in defining marriage, while Section 74’s irretrievable breakdown of marriage as a sole ground for divorce could facilitate higher divorce rates.”

He expressed Church of Uganda’s commitment to working collaboratively with the government to ensure the sanctity of marriage is preserved, and a detailed report outlining the Church’s official position on the Bill will be presented to the Legal Committee of Parliament.

Hon. Sarah Opendi Achieng, who led the Parliamentary team, emphasized that the proposed Marriage Bill 2024 is designed to address and reduce excesses within the institution of marriage.

She noted that the Bill aims to safeguard the rights of individuals, promote equality, and strengthen the legal framework governing marital relations.

“By addressing issues such as underage marriage, same-sex unions, and bigamy, the Bill seeks to uphold the integrity and sanctity of marriage while ensuring that the legal provisions align with contemporary societal values and international human rights standards.” Hon Opendi said.

During the same meeting, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, represented by Bishop Jackson Frederick Baalwa, Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala, made a statement on the 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

According to Archbishop Kaziimba, while Uganda has made strides in addressing GBV, significant gaps remain in the prevention, response, and management of GBV in various settings.

He called for attention to new forms of violence, such as Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV), and the need for comprehensive policies and investment in solutions to combat these issues.

The Archbishop commended Parliament and Government for reintroducing “The Sexual Offences Bill, 2024,” which seeks to enhance the punishment of sex offenders and protect victims during trials.

He noted that the Church continues to invest in initiatives promoting women’s economic empowerment and advocating for gender equality through its Directorate of Household and Community Transformation (HCT).

According to Rev. Andrew Agaba, the Director HCT, as part of the 16 Days of Activism, Church of Uganda commits to collaborating with the government to empower women, promote human rights, and end violence against women and girls.

“The Church will use faith spaces to respond to and prevent gender injustices, encourage survivors to report GBV, and provide support. Additionally, mentorship programs teaching positive masculinity and conflict resolution grounded in biblical principles will be sustained,” Rev. Agaba said.

He called upon the government, civil society, and private individuals to partner with the Church in implementing empowerment programs tailored to diverse groups, especially marginalized and rural communities, to create a safer Uganda free from GBV.