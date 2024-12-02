Hon. Richard Sebamala, the MP for Bukoto Central Constituency, is setting his sights on the Democratic Party (DP) presidency, aiming to make history in Uganda’s 2026 general elections. His political journey, which began with a stunning defeat of former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi in the 2021 elections, continues to inspire hope among his constituents and supporters nationwide.

The Fall of a Political Titan

Sebamala’s victory over Ssekandi marked the end of the latter’s 26-year reign in Bukoto Central. The former Vice President, often criticized for being ceremonial and detached from the needs of his electorate, lost by a significant margin—9,916 votes to Sebamala’s 4,902. Ssekandi’s tenure was marred by accusations of inefficiency and a failure to deliver meaningful development, leading to growing discontent among voters.

Sebamala’s Rise to Prominence

Born to Cyrus Ndawula and Betty Nanyonga in Gulama village, Masaka District, Sebamala’s journey from humble beginnings to political prominence is a story of determination. A former seminarian and entrepreneur, he made his mark in retail, engineering, and construction before entering politics. His grassroots connection and relentless campaign efforts won over voters, cementing his reputation as a leader of the people.

Sebamala’s campaign in Bukoto Central was a stark contrast to Ssekandi’s. He engaged directly with the youth, organized community events like the Ssebamala Cup football tournament, and prioritized tangible support for constituents. His alignment with influential figures in Buganda Kingdom, including Prince David Wasajja, further solidified his appeal among locals.

Gearing Up for DP Leadership

Sebamala’s sights are now set on the Democratic Party presidency. “All guns are geared towards hustle, loyalty, and respect with a theme: You and I Against Poverty,” he declared. His vision extends beyond Bukoto Central to a transformed Uganda, where strategic leadership and grassroots engagement drive national progress.

Sebamala plans to traverse all 18 regions of Uganda, working closely with DP structures to address pressing issues. “What defines my presidential ambitions is character and strategic planning to propel Uganda toward the future it deserves,” he emphasized.

A Bold Vision for Uganda

Sebamala’s leadership campaign is built on a foundation of inclusivity, empowerment, and a commitment to addressing poverty. His ability to connect with ordinary Ugandans and deliver tangible results positions him as a strong contender for the DP presidency and a significant force in Uganda’s political landscape.

As the Democratic Party gears up for the 2026 elections, Sebamala’s bold leadership and unyielding determination could redefine the party’s role in shaping Uganda’s future.