Musanze District, Rwanda – A delegation of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) military officers, led by the 2nd Infantry Division Commander, Brig Gen Paul Muhanguzi, has arrived in Musanze, northern Rwanda, for the third Proximity Commanders’ Meeting. The three-day conference, which began on November 28, 2024, aims to address security challenges along the Uganda-Rwanda border and enhance cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking to our reporter about the importance of the meeting, Maj Kiconco Tabaro, UPDF 2nd Infantry Division Public Information Officer, noted:

“Significant strides have been made since the engagements began. These meetings have fostered improved information sharing, reduced cross-border thefts, and enhanced trade between border communities. They have also increased awareness of illegal activities such as drug dealing and smuggling.”

The conference brings together tactical and operational commanders from both countries to evaluate the implementation of resolutions from previous meetings held in Nyagatare, Rwanda (May 2024), and Mbarara, Uganda (November 2024). It also seeks to tackle emerging security issues affecting border communities, including drug trafficking, illegal border crossings, smuggling, and environmental degradation.

Brig Gen Muhanguzi expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and highlighted the significance of the collaboration:

“We thank our heads of state—President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda—for providing this enabling environment. It is a great honor and privilege to fulfill the vision of our great leaders.” Gen Muhanguzi said.

The meeting has also acknowledged the role of other government institutions in promoting border security, trade, and the movement of people. Key achievements since the commencement of these engagements include increased use of legal crossing points, a reduction in illegal activities, and improved collaboration between security agencies.

Brig Gen Frank Mutembe, RDF 2nd Infantry Division Commander, reiterated the importance of these discussions:

“Such meetings are aimed at addressing challenges our border communities usually face. These challenges are dominantly drug dealing, illegal border crossing, smuggling, and deforestation.” Gen Mutembe was quoted

The conference will conclude with a high-level meeting involving Chiefs of Defence Intelligence, Defence Advisors from both countries, and other strategic commanders. This initiative underscores the commitment of the UPDF and RDF to fostering peaceful coexistence and prosperity for border communities.