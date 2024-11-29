A 57 year- old man has been arrested in Rukiga District for defiling a 4 year old girl.

Alfred Rukundo, a resident of Kitaburaza cell, Nyakabungo ward, Muhanga town council, who allegedly had carnal knowledge with a four-year-old girl was also HIV Positive.

According to the police report, the incident occurred on November 27, 2024, at around 6:00 pm at the suspect’s residence, where the victim and the suspect are neighbors. The suspect allegedly called the victim, took her to his father’s house, and committed the heinous act.

Fortunately, a woman in the neighborhood witnessed the incident and informed the victim’s mother, Asimwe Charity. They immediately reported the incident to Bukinda police station, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

During the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed he was under the influence of alcohol.

Medical tests revealed that the suspect is HIV positive, and the victim has been subjected to Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) as a precautionary measure.

The police spokesperson for the Kigezi region, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the arrest and stated that inquiries are still ongoing.