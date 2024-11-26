Kampala Parents School has resolved grievances raised by teaching and non-teaching staff following a series of meetings involving all stakeholders. The discussions led to a mutual agreement, allowing normal school operations to resume.

Principal Daphine Kato stressed the institution’s focus on education, stating:

“We have committed ourselves to the course of education—education first and the rest later. As mature and responsible people, we reached an understanding and pledged to address the issues raised by staff.”

Staff representatives also met with school proprietor Sudhir Ruparelia, clarifying that they had no personal grievances with him.

Teachers had previously demanded salary increases, citing delayed payments, low wages, and allegations of preferential treatment. Their concerns gained widespread attention after a protest video showing placards and speeches went viral.

Kato described the strike as minor, assuring parents and stakeholders that teaching had resumed as normal. The school, one of Uganda’s most prestigious institutions, reiterated its commitment to addressing staff concerns while maintaining high educational standards.

The resolution highlights the school’s dedication to creating a harmonious environment for staff and students alike.