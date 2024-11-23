Soroti, Uganda – Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his commitment to combating poverty through the extension of the Skilling Uganda initiative, which has significantly improved livelihoods and economic conditions across the country.

Speaking during President Museveni’s tour of the Teso sub-region, Among highlighted the impact of skilling programs on empowering young people, fostering self-reliance, and driving economic growth. She lauded the President’s leadership in implementing transformative policies since 1986, which have uplifted communities and enhanced household incomes.

“We join His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the second day of his development tour in Teso, particularly in Soroti and Kumi districts. It is encouraging to see his prosperity agenda embraced by communities, with local farmers becoming role models,” said Among.

The Speaker pledged Parliament’s continued support for initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation and called on communities to seize such opportunities for sustainable development.

Among, alongside Vice President Jessica Alupo and other local leaders from the Teso sub-region, welcomed President Museveni to the Teso Zonal Presidential Skilling Hub in Soroti District on Monday.

As part of his oversight tour, President Museveni visited the farm of Joseph Ljala in Serere District. Ljala, a notable beneficiary of the government’s four-acre model initiative, has achieved significant success in cattle rearing and cultivating coffee and bananas. The President’s visit aimed to assess the progress of various government anti-poverty programs, including the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Additionally, Museveni met with women and youth groups involved in tailoring and other skill-based businesses. He commended their efforts to embrace hands-on skilling initiatives, which he described as pivotal in improving livelihoods and boosting income generation.

The Skilling Uganda initiative, launched as part of the government’s broader development agenda, continues to garner support for its role in addressing unemployment and reducing poverty nationwide.