Uganda’s Embassy in Qatar has organized the 1st Annual Diaspora Convention 2024 next week from 21st to 22nd November, 2024 at the Five-Star La Cigale Hotel strategically located at the heart of Doha City, the country’s capital.

According to the Deputy Head of Mission His Excellency Ambassador Hajji Mohammed Beswari Kezaala, the Convention under the theme “Building Bridges for National Development” will serve to address the aspirations and challenges of Ugandans in diaspora.

To put the story in its proper perspective, research and reports had for years indicated that while Uganda has some of the biggest numbers of diaspora communities in various countries globally, Ugandan citizens have remained as the most divided and fragmented people along ethnic, tribal, regional and political lines.

Sources familiar with this say the badly divided diaspora communities is not surprising owing to the fact that these groups were largely constituted by the exile groups who fled the country at different times at the changes of the past nine governments.

To date, the word ‘exile’ has been replaced with the term ‘diaspora’, which does not have any political overtone, notwithstanding the dozens of sectarian conventions held in various parts of the world.

To address the stingy issue, sources say the government in Kampala, cognizant of the contributions by way of remittances of its citizens outside, mooted the idea of an inclusive and neutral platform, hence the Qatar Diaspora Convention.

During this and other conventions, experts will mobilize and sensitize the diaspora communities on policies and how they can work closely with relevant institutions back home to attract and participate or partner in trade between Uganda and host countries.

“…this can only be achieved by ensuring unity and discarding the division and sectarianism currently affecting the diaspora. Otherwise, Uganda needs a united diaspora for progress…”, an authoritative source stressed.

Amb. Kezaala says they expect more than 300 people to participate in the Convention that will also attract high-profile Ugandan and Qatari officials.

There are 26,000 Ugandan diaspora in Qatar, a country with more than 80 different nationalities, including Arabs, Asians (Indians, Sri Lankans, Nepalese, Bangladeshi and Pakistanis), among others.

According to the Qatar Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics (MDPS), approximately 400,000 representing about 12% of the total population are indigenous Qataris, while the remaining 88% are expatriates.

The Gender, Labour, and Social Development Minister Hon Betty Amongi, the Head of Mission Amb Stephen Chebrot, among others, will address participants during the Convention.

Others who will also make presentations include Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (K.H.K) the Qatari Labour and Interior Ministers respectively, plus other top officials from both countries.

According to the programme released, officials from NIRA, Private Sector Foundation, Uganda’s financial institutions including banks and international Labour Organization and IOM, among others, will also deliver speeches.

Kezaala has also announced that plans are underway to establish a Business Hub to facilitate Ugandans engaged in small-scale businesses.

A business hub is essentially a vibrant ecosystem that brings together companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and other key players in a specific industry or sector.

It’s a dynamic space where collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing thrive. By providing access to resources like modern infrastructure, flexible workspaces, shared services, financing, education, and training programs, business hubs facilitate the growth and development of their member companies.

Uganda’s plan to establish a business hub in Qatar is an exciting development that’s expected to boost economic growth and foster stronger ties between the two nations.

Although Qatar exports goods worth 12.5MUSD annually and Uganda exports 9MUSD annually, the number of tourists from Qatar to Uganda is laughable, but Kezaala is quick to say the Doha embassy is working hard to address the imbalance.

On a positive note, Uganda’s sweet potatoes are a hot cake in the tiny country, with most Qatari ranking it as the tastiest in the world.

Uganda is the leading exporter of avocado to Qatar controlling 35% of the market shares, followed by neighbouring Kenya, Peru, and conflict riddled Lebanon, but our potatoes is the most preferred in Qatar…”, Kezaala remarked.

Unlike other Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Abu Dhabi, where many ladies are working as house maids, Kezaala says most Ugandans are employed by Qatar Airways.

Others are working as security guards, cleaners, waiters, waitresses, teachers and health in different companies and organizations but a sizeable number of Ugandans have also started setting up own restaurants to cater for Ugandans who like indigenous home foods.

“…There are very few Ugandan maids in Qatar, and the government of Uganda is working towards increasing externalization of professional and skilled labour to Qatar…”, the ambassador said.

The government of Uganda has already released funds to establish a business hub for those interested in small-scale importers

What You Need To Know:

Qatar is a fascinating country located at the crossroads of East and West, offering a unique blend of traditional and modern culture.

Qatar is situated on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering the Persian Gulf to the north, Saudi Arabia to the south, and the United Arab Emirates to the southeast with a population of less than 3 million people.

The country’s economy is primarily driven by its vast oil and natural gas reserves, accounting for over 70% of government revenue and 60% of its GDP.

Qatar’s GDP is $263 billion, while the per capita income is $112 and is the 3rd largest world gas reserve.

Hamad International Port is Qatar’s main airport, located next to the city of Doha and the Arabian Gulf. It’s home to Qatar Airways and serves as a gateway to the world, handling over 360,000 flights and 30 million passengers annually.

The airport features stunning architecture, efficient systems, and thoughtful services, making it a world-class airport experience.

The airport has two parallel runways, with the western one being the eight longest in the world covering 4,850 meters.