Kampala – Speke Resort Munyonyo, the jewel of luxury nestled on the picturesque shores of Lake Victoria, has solidified its position as a trailblazer in Uganda’s hospitality industry by winning the Sustainable Hotel of the Year Award at the 2024 Ekkula Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards & Exhibitions.

Held at the iconic Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Friday, November 15, the prestigious event brought together the crème de la crème of Uganda’s tourism industry to celebrate excellence, innovation, and resilience. Speke Resort stood out among formidable contenders, including Four Points by Sheraton, Serena Hotels, and Aquarius Kigo Resort, to clinch the top sustainability accolade.

This year’s awards, organized by the Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives (ATEI), centered on sustainability—a theme perfectly embodied by Speke Resort’s unwavering dedication to eco-conscious hospitality.

Why Speke Resort Stands Above the Rest

Speke Resort Munyonyo has redefined sustainable luxury, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship with impeccable service. Its commitment to creating an eco-friendly haven is evident through:

Green Energy Solutions: The adoption of renewable energy systems that power the resort sustainably.

Water Conservation: Cutting-edge measures to minimize wastage and ensure efficient water usage.

Biodiversity Promotion: Expansive, lush gardens that not only beautify the resort but also serve as a sanctuary for local flora and fauna.

Waste Management: Rigorous recycling programs and innovative waste reduction strategies that significantly lower its carbon footprint.

Community Empowerment: Partnerships with local communities to create jobs, promote Ugandan culture, and support artisans by showcasing their crafts.

Recognition for Excellence

The Sustainable Hotel of the Year Award is more than just an accolade—it is a testament to Speke Resort’s leadership in sustainable tourism. The resort’s initiatives not only enrich the guest experience but also underline its pivotal role in protecting the environment and uplifting the surrounding community.

Ms. Jackline Besigye Nyiracyiza, Acting Commissioner for Museums and Monuments, lauded Speke Resort while presenting the award, emphasizing its transformative impact on Uganda’s tourism landscape.

Inspiring a Sustainable Future for Tourism

Speke Resort Munyonyo’s victory at the 7th Ekkula Tourism Awards serves as a rallying call for Uganda’s hospitality industry to embrace sustainability. It demonstrates how luxury and eco-consciousness can coexist harmoniously, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

As Uganda’s tourism sector continues to grow, Speke Resort remains a beacon of excellence, showing that responsible practices can drive both business success and community progress.