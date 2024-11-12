Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, in conjunction with stakeholders operating at Entebbe International Airport, has launched Safety Week activities running from November 11-15, 2024.

Speaking at the opening, the Authority’s Director General, Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye, said the Authority had lined up a series of activities, including safety talks, presentations, themed messages, and safety drills all aimed at promoting a culture of safety.

“I urge all stakeholders to actively participate in the activities, constructively challenge each other and share best practices, while cognizant of the fact that safety is a shared responsibility between the airport operators, airlines and all service providers,” he said.

He noted that Entebbe International Airport has enjoyed a good safety record over the years. “The most recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit conducted on Uganda in September 2023 is testament to that record as the country scored an impressive 72.2%. Several such international safety audits have been conducted over the years, and Uganda has never registered a significant safety concern (SSC).”

The Safety Week, under the theme ‘Safe Airports, Stronger Together,’ serves as an opportunity for all stakeholders to collectively reflect on the milestones recorded in ensuring safety at Entebbe International Airport, while also reaffirming commitment to the cause and how it supports development of the aviation industry.