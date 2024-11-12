The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has implored young lawyers to serve with integrity in order to make Uganda a better country.

“I assure you that the one thing that can make Uganda a better County to live in is you, the young people who should come together, form groups that are determined to make positive contributions to our national development,” she said.

Col. Nakalema made the remarks today while meeting young lawyers under their organisation, Young Lawyers Network (YLN) at SHIPU offices in Kampala.

She also urged the young lawyers to join hands with SHIPU to fight corruption, a vice she said has eaten up the whole country due to unpatriotic people who serve their own interests.

“Corruption has eaten up this country just because people have accepted it and the young people who would have made this country better, come with the mentality of making money. Choose to be a person who is going to refuse to be corrupt. Each one of us has a duty to fight corruption,” Col. Nakalema stated.

“You don’t have to look for money in bad ways, serve with integrity, you will get something that you have never dreamt of. Choose to be a person with a difference and ensure that you are a change that you want to see.”

Col. Nakalema also assured the young lawyers that as long as they are credible, SHIPU will connect them to investors to offer legal services.

She said they will do this by adding their addresses to the Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal, an online portal that empowers investors to get authentic information, inquire, verify and receive feedback as far as investing in Uganda is concerned.

“You young legal brains get a criteria, vet lawyers of integrity who know what to do and can add value, we shall add you to our platform and recommend you to investors,”she said.

“Many lawyers want to earn but don’t care about the quality of their work. We want to work with people who can make a positive change.”

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema informed the young lawyers that the portal helps to protect investors from exploitation and fraud tendencies by bad elements.

Furthermore, she revealed that some lawyers have failed to help investors due to unprofessionalism.

“We want credible lawyers who provide solutions on how to make the legal profession regain its lost glory.”

Additionally, Col. Nakalema advised the young legal practitioners to always ensure adding value to their places of work.

“Don’t be such people who wait to be told what to do daily.”

On the issue of sexual harassment, Col. Nakalema advised young lawyers (especially the females) to always stand their ground and don’t allow to be exploited.

“Expose those who want to exploit you, we shall deal with them,” she appealed.

She also pledged to the young lawyers that through responsible authorities she will help them to ensure that the challenges affecting them are worked on.

The former Attorney General, Hon. Fred Ruhindi advised young lawyers that if they want to make it as successful legal practitioners, they have to observe discipline and hardwork.

“Discipline and hardwork help you to set clear and realistic goals. You should also be consistent,” he said.

Hon. Ruhindi also urged the young lawyers to always be honest, lead by example and be accountable by accepting their mistakes and learn from them.

“Always prepare. Due to lack of preparation is where you actually miss out to become successful lawyers,”he noted.

Hon. Ruhindi also cautioned the young lawyers against corruption.

“We must deal with corruption, we have no choice. We either deal with it or it deals with us,” he expounded.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Legal Matters, Ms. Flora Kiconco thanked the young lawyers for organising themselves through their organisation.

“20 years back when we enrolled, the opportunities were many because we were few. Now there are certain things that have evolved overtime due to the big numbers of lawyers, that is why there are many challenges in our profession,currently,” she said.

Ms. Kiconco however tipped the young lawyers that professionalism is key if they want to stand out.

“Our profession has been bombarded with thieves. Some people look at us in that aspect, but I can assure you if you are a lawyer who serves diligently, there’s an opportunity out there for you,” she added.

Mr. Enock Mutambi, a Specialist in Skills development at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, advised the young lawyers to enhance their skills in order to widen their chances of becoming successful.

“Not only technical skills, there are also behavioural skills which are the most important. These behavioural skills include ethical skills which help us to say no if you are compromised. Go for further studies and more training. There are scholarships available at the Ministry of Gender, go for them,” Mr. Mutambi noted.

He also urged them to pick interest in the labour sector where they can offer services as Labour lawyers.

“You can make some money from such areas.”

He also reminded the young lawyers that the government has in place a Youth Venture Capital Fund that can help them to set up their own businesses.

“The fund helps you if you want to go into entrepreneurship. You are a young lawyer and you want to start up your law firm, you can go for it.”

The President of YLN, Mr. Tony Tumukunde thanked Col. Nakalema for hosting them and giving them a listening ear to air out their challenges.

He also highlighted why they had to form the Young Lawyers Network, saying that it brings together young lawyers who have been in practice for less than five (5) years and the network advocates for good working conditions for the young legal practitioners.

He said one of the challenges they face as young lawyers is loss of hope due to the numerous unfavourable policies.

“Lawyers are the only working class without employment contracts with the law firms they work for, we are advocating for change on that matter,” Mr. Tumukunde revealed.

The Spokesperson of YLN, Mr. Arthur S. Baliruno also thanked Col. Nakalema for serving her country diligently.

He further revealed that as young lawyers, they are ready to work with SHIPU to create a thriving investment climate.

“We want to have a Memorandum with you to offer cheap legal services to investors in order to have a secure investment landscape,” Mr. Baliruno informed Col. Nakalema.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our partnership. We want to work closely with you to ensure that we achieve something. We are ready to stand in to support SHIPU,” he added.