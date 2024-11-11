President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reassured the people of Bukedi Subregion of the government’s continued support to boost the Parish Development Model (PDM), an initiative aimed at helping Ugandans who are still in the subsistence economy join the money economy.

President Museveni made this commitment on Sunday 10th November, 2024 while addressing a rally at Kamuge Playground, Kamuge Town Council, Pallisa District. The rally was part of the President’s performance assessment tour on PDM and wealth creation in the Bukedi sub region.

The President also reiterated his call to the people of Bukedi to embrace commercial agriculture with “ekibaro” in order to transform their livelihoods.

He said this can be done through the 4 acre-model where they can use one acre to grow coffee, the second acre for fruits, the third acre for pasture for dairy cows, and the fourth acre for food crops. Then in the backyard, a farmer can do poultry, piggery and fish farming in ponds. President Museveni further advised that the people of Bukedi can also add cocoa and Palm Oil to the seven activities.

President Museveni further cautioned stakeholders in government schools against charging fees from the children of vulnerable Ugandans.

He said due to such fees, 82 percent of the children in Bukedi are dropping out of school by Primary Seven.

“I’m tired of beseeching you, I’m going to sit and leave you, that’s why I introduced the Presidential Industrial Hubs,” he said.

Additionally, President Museveni reminded the locals of Bukedi that the government has done all it could to push Ugandans out of poverty through several initiatives such as NAADS, Operation Wealth Creation, PDM and Emyooga, thus calling upon leaders to mobilise the people they lead to take advantage of such poverty alleviation programs.

“If you are rich, you can do your own development such as having solar power, water harvesting, paying school fees for your children in private schools and private hospitals.”

On the other hand, the President advised the people of Bukedi to stop encroaching on wetlands by shifting from rice growing in swamps to fish farming at the edges of the wetlands.

The Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja commended President Museveni for being a strong advocate of progress and development. She said the President has initiated several programs that have helped to improve the livelihoods of Ugandans.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula thanked the President for keeping Uganda peaceful and hailed his Pan-Africanism principle that led Uganda into exporting peace within the continent.

The rally was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, District leaders, cultural and religious leaders, among others.