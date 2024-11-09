Kampala, Uganda; 11th November, 2024; The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), hosted the National Conference on Geographical Indications Systems in Uganda at the Protea Hotel in Kampala. The conference was a groundbreaking event, paving the way for popularization of the geographical indications (GIs) system in Uganda.

A geographical indication (GI) is a distinctive sign used to identify a product whose quality, reputation or other such characteristics relate to its geographical origin. Some globally renowned GIs are Champagne (France), Feta Cheese (Greece), Thai Silk, Penja Pepper (Cameroon).

Uganda’s Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon Coffee received the first GI certification in February 2023. Uganda currently has a wide variety of unique, prospective GI products including yellow bananas, shea butter from Acholi, coffee from Bugisu, pineapples from Luwero, passion fruits from Kisoro, honey in Arua, dairy, meat, and the distinctive horn products of the Ankole cow and handicrafts from the many cultures. However, these products have not benefitted from any comprehensive registration that would bring added value from international recognition and commercialisation. With this gap in protection, anyone anywhere could use one of these denominations on their products.

The significance of this National Conference aimed to support the sensitization of stakeholders about the imminent value of the GI system in creating business opportunities and new markets for Ugandan products.

Speaking at the Conference, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao who was the keynote speaker said Uganda has great potential to develop and add value to its many quality products through GIs. “As Uganda grows and develops, it is crucial that we seize every opportunity to promote our products, protect our local industries, and ensure that the communities from where these GIs originate are the ones that benefit most. Beyond economic gains, GIs also help to preserve and promote cultural heritage” He said.

“The impact of GIs on the Ugandan economy cannot be overstated. They not only celebrate our unique environmental conditions often referred to as the “Pearl of Africa” but also provide a robust platform for sustainable development and economic empowerment,” said Hope Okeny, a member of the URSB board of directors who represented the Chairman.

The GI system serves as a powerful tool for safeguarding Uganda’s unique products against imitation and misuse, according to the Registrar General, Mercy K. Kainobwisho. “By harnessing the power of GIs, we can boost local economies, create jobs, and improve the livelihoods of our farmers and artisans. When consumers understand the authenticity and quality that a geographical indication represents, they are more likely to choose our products over others” She said, further calling for enhanced awareness and education, collaboration and partnerships as some of the sure ways to promote Uganda’s GI system. WIPO is the United Nations Agency providing services that enable creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs to protect and promote their intellectual property (IP) across borders.

Uganda’s GI system has received enormous support from WIPO who offer technical support in terms of capacity building for staff of URSB, providing consultants and technical support to the Rwenzori GIs Association in the post-registration management of Uganda’s first GI (The Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon Coffee GI). Alexandra Grazioli the Director of the Lisbon Registry in the Brands and Designs Sector of the World Intellectual Property Organization said they would continue to provide training, resources, and financial assistance to develop and maintain quality standards in Uganda that meet GI requirements. “Although GIs are relatively new to Uganda, our commitment to their protection aligns closely with WIPO’s strategy of promoting the GI system as well as the values of GIs globally”

Besides presentations and discussions, there was an exhibition of Ugandan potential GIs showcasing, the country’s many unique products. The conference also allowed stakeholders to table pending issues that need to be addressed through extensive presentations and panel discussions.