The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson for Luuka District Hon. Meddie Mulumba has today been involved in a road accident, in Munyonyo, a Kampala suburb.

Fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

According to Haji Walubi Abubakar, the NRM Chairman for Iganga District, both Hon. Mulumba and his driver are safe.

The cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed.