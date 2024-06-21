Uganda Civil Aviation Authority(UCAA) the body charged with the running of Entebbe International Airport has released a number of guidelines for the Airport users ahead of a busy schedule as Muslim prigrims begin returning home beginning today, Friday, June 21 to June 28 2024.

In a June 20th 2024 notice signed by CAA’s Public Affairs Manager, Luggya Vianney, departing passengers at the Airport are advised to adhere to the measures put in place to respond to the projected increase in traffic at the Airport as a result. Among these, they are advised to report at least 3 hours ahead of schedule so as not to miss their flights.

A special place has been reserved in the VIP parking with tents erected for meet and greet engagements by the returning pilgrims and family.

CAA further contends that one vehicle will be allowed access to the airport to pick up each pilgrims with other vehicles to be diverted to the playground opposite Protea Hotel before the Aviation Police Checkpoint from where they will wait for their pilgrims.

The vehicle to be allowed access into the Airport to pick up the pilgrims will be issued with a sticker each by pilgrim organisers- Iganda Bureau of Haji Affairs.

This arrangement, CAA says, is intended to ensure less congestion within the airport for a better passenger experience for all facilities users.