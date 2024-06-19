The meeting between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and city traders which was scheduled to take place on 20th June 2024 has been postponed.

This has been revealed by the leaders of traders following a meeting with the President yesterday at State House, Entebbe.

The Chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), Dr. Thadeus Musoke and Mr. John Kabanda, the Chairman of the Federation of Uganda’s Traders Associations (FUTA) said in a joint statement that they have agreed with President Museveni to reschedule the meeting that was meant to take place this Thursday at Kololo Ceremonial grounds to 31st of July 2024, as both sides do thorough research on the subject matter, so that they come up with a final resolution to end a long standing dispute over Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)’s Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS).

The President first met the traders in a general meeting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on 7th May 2024 where they raised concerns over challenges they face as they carry out their businesses.